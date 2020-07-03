'Groundless to view Beijing as expansionist': Chinese Embassy on PM Modi's Ladakh speech

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message against "expansionist nations" in his speech in Ladakh today, Chinese Embassy has said that it is "groundless" and exaggerated".

In a tweet, Chinese embassy spokesperson in India said, "China has demarcated the boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in his address to troops at a forward post in Ladakh said the age of expansionism is over and added that this is the age of development. "The age of expansionism is over. The world has moved on the path of development. The expansionist forces have ruined the world in the last century. But they have either been defeated or forgotten in history," he said, while addressing jawans in Nimu, Leh.

Criticising Beijing for its policies, Modi said that the expansionist policies of some countries have affected world peace. He added that history has shown that the expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to retreat.

Lauding the bravery of the Indian Army, the PM said, "Our enemies have seen your fire and fury. This land in Ladakh is India's crown. It has given several brave hearts to the nation." He added that bravery is a prerequisite for peace and the ones who are weak can never do it. "Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.

Amidst a military standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to assess the on-ground situation. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane. The visit comes days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a bloody clash with the Chinese at the Galwan Valley.