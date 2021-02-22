Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2021: Check vote, counting, date and time

Gujarat Municipal Corporation election results will be announced on February 23. The election to the six municipal corporations was conducted on February 21, Sunday. Municipal corporation elections are conducted by the State Election Commission every five years.

The five-year terms of these six Gujarat Municipal Corporations ended in December 2020, but the elections were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat were conducted in a peaceful manner amid tight security and adherence to COVID-19 norms on Sunday, with an average turnout of about 42 per cent.

Polling for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, was held on Sunday.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 38.73 per cent, while Jamnagar recorded the highest turnout of 49.86 per cent.

The main contest is between the BJP, which has ruled the six corporations for the last several terms, and the main opposition Congress.

Apart from the BJP and Congress, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting from all six cities.

Following the municipal corporation elections, the elections for municipalities and panchayats will take place on February 28, and counting of votes will be done on March 2.

