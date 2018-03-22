Harvard University opens centre in New Delhi to establish better connection with South Asia

In an attempt to tap into the talent in South Asia, Harvard University has opened a new centre in New Delhi. There are already multiple regional offices across the globe, including total three in India. This centre in New Delhi is affiliated to the recently renamed Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute. The centre will facilitate researches in South Asia, circulate ideas and knowledge as well as foster a connection between Harvard University and the region.

The centre will also look after seminars and lectures delivered by scholars working in South Asia-related fields.

"Having a platform here provides us a way of having a permanent presence in the region. It is an important symbolic message to show that we are here. We won't only have professors showing up often and delivering lectures, we are also establishing roots here, and looking for new partnerships, collaborations as well as for support for faculty who want to come here. We are also looking forward to provide information about what Harvard does and to attract people to the university in whatever capacity we can, and in whatever field, and also students looking to pursue a degree. We, at Harvard, rely upon the talent of the whole world," Mark Elliott, Vice Provost of International Affairs, Harvard University told Business Today.

Similar offices and initiatives are also in other cities across the world including Brazil's Sao Paolo, Chile's Santiago, and South Africa's Johannesburg.



Talking about India's role, Elliott said that India is the third largest source of students in the university. Elaborating on how students who are brilliant but need financial support can get admission to the university, Elliott said that it is only the perception of Harvard as an expensive institution. SAI India Country Director Dr. Sanjay Kumar mentioned to Business Today that apart from scholarships, they run a programme that helps the first in a family to pursue higher education. Students are selected to go on a fully-funded training programme to Dubai where they are helped to understand their career prospects and future education.

Elaborating on the role of the centre, SAI Executive Director Meena Hewett said, "Harvard is already operating in this region. With this centre in New Delhi, we anticipate other academic institutions to see that we are here. We will be conducting a monthly seminar series. Through this we want to engage other scholars and invite leading academics as well. Such engagements attract other scholars that lead to conversations, which eventually lead to something big. When you have good product you will attract more people."

South Asia Institute is a university-wide research institute at Harvard that engages faculty members, students, and regional institutions through interdisciplinary programs to disseminate knowledge, inform policy, and engage with issues that are shaping South Asia. The institute has funded 354 research projects, internship opportunities and language study grants since 2010.