Himachal Pradesh likely to witness snowfall on New Year Eve

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive snowfall on New Year Eve, the weather department said on Sunday.

Isolated places in plains and low hills of the state are also likely to receive rainfall on January 1 and 2, the weatherman added.

The minimum temperature in several parts of the state settled around two notches below the season's normal on Sunday, with Keylong recording a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius.

Manali, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Manali and Sundernagar shivered at minus 2.6, minus 1 degree Celsius respectively, the Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in Solan and Bhuntar was recorded at minus 0.5 degree Celsius each, Kufri 1.2, Shimla 2.8 and Dalhousie 4.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog in isolated places of plains and low hills of the state for Monday.

Also Read: Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 64,419 crore in m-cap last week; RIL takes biggest knock

Also Read: FPIs remain net buyers in December; invest Rs 2,613 crore in Indian markets

Also Read: CAA protests: Dissent has to be expressed in non-violent manner, says Vice President