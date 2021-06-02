How TCS plans to get more employees back to office

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working on a plan to get back more employees to the workplace. In order to evaluate how it will get a certain percentage of people back, TCS has drawn up a risk assessment model, Intelligent Urban Exchange.

The model will look into various factors such as vaccination status, employee's place of residence, risk in the region and locality, and basic health parameters to not only make the offices safe but also to instil confidence in employees to go back to the workplace, said a report in The Economic Times.

But why does TCS want employees to get back to the office? An executive explained to the daily that a host of critical utilities are on the back-end of the company's IT support, including banks, stock exchanges, insurance, healthcare, telecom, consumer goods, retail as well as public services.

Since the pandemic last year, almost all -- 97 per cent -- of TCS employees have been working from home. The company had earlier stated that it would bring back employees to offices in a phased manner, keeping in mind safety and business requirements.

Milind Lakkad, global head, human resources had said that TCS created a blueprint, Vision 25/25 to ensure that 25 per cent of its employees were present only 25 per cent of the time in offices to be 100 per cent productive.

TCS employs over 4.8 lakh people across the globe.

