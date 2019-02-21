ICSI CS Foundation Result 2018 announced; check result on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2018: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday announced the result of CS Foundation 2018 exam held in December 2018. Candidates who appeared in the foundation exam of CS can check the examination result on ICSI's official website.

The examinees need to visit the official website of ICSI.edu and icsi.examresults.net to check their CS Foundation Result for 2018. They can see their subject wise marks by entering their roll number and 17 digit registration number on ICSI's website.

To pass the CS foundation exam, candidates are mandatorily required to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in four papers and need to score 50 per cent aggregate marks to pass the foundation programme.

Also Read: UPSC notification 2019: Registration starts today for IAS, IFS exam; check more details here

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2018: Steps to check the marks:-

Step 1: Log on ICSI website or icsi.examresults.net to check the CS Foundation 2018 result.

Step 2: Click on the link for the exam result and to download e-marksheet.

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your roll number and 17 digit registration number on ICSI's website and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The subject wise marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the download option and take a printout of the result for reference.

Also Read: ICAI CA May Exam 2019: Registration begins; check how to apply, fees, details