IIM Ahmedabad placements: Boston Consulting Group, Amazon, Microsoft top recruiters

Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter in IIM Ahmedabad's summer placement session for the PGP class of 2020. Boston Consulting Group rolled out offers to 20 students. The placement was conducted in three clusters that saw companies from investment banking and markets, management consulting, consumer services, manufacturing, advisory consulting and more.

Fifty-three clusters participated in the second cluster, where Amazon emerged as the top recruiter, with 14 offers. Top recruiters in the consumer goods segment included AB InBev, HUL and Saint Gobain with 7 offers each.

When it came to consumer electronics, Samsung Electronics emerged as the top recruiter. With 8 offers, Airtel emerged the top recruiter in the consumer services segment. Aditya Birla Group was the top recruiter in the general management and leadership space with 9 offers.

In the third cluster companies in consumer technology, IT consulting, pharma and healthcare, core manufacturing, enterprise tech, BFSI, green tech and renewable energy segments took part.

Out of the 40 firms that participated in the cluster, Microsoft emerged as the top recruiter with 10 offers. American Express and FinIQ with 8 offers each were some of the key recruiters in the cluster.

Info Edge, OLX and Saavn were part of the consumer tech segment while the core manufacturing segment comprised of firms like Bajaj Auti, Adani Group, Gilbarco-Veeder Root, Nissan, TVS Motors, Skaps and Vedanta.

Meanwhile, summer placements in IIM Calcutta for the PGDM class of 2020 witnessed 100% recruitments. In a batch of over 458 candidates, all were recruited in a little over two days. IIM Calcutta saw the most recruitment in the banking and financial services segment, with Citibank being the top recruiter.

When it came to consultancy sector, Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter here as well.