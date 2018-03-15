IIM Visakhapatnam achieves 100% placement; average salary Rs 12 lakh

Indian Institute of Management achieved 100% placement for its PGP 2016-2018 batch for the second year in a row. This year the highest package offered was of over Rs 16 lakh, the average salary for the batch was Rs 12 lakh per annum. The institute commenced its operations three years ago.

"The average salary for the top quartile offers is Rs. 16.29 lakh per annum (LPA), and the top half is Rs. 14.14 LPA. The average salary for the batch is Rs. 12.07 LPA while the median stood at Rs. 11.70 LPA. The dominant roles offered were Sales & Marketing (44.4%), Consulting (11.1%) and General Management (8.9%). Other key roles included Finance, Analytics and Strategy (each 6.7%), and, Product Management, FinTech and Operations (each 4.4%) and Human Resources (2.3%)," the institute said, as mentioned by the Financial Express.

This placement season also witnessed participation from companies from sectors that are still growing, along with the usual suspects. Companies like ICICI Lombard, HDFC Bank, KPMG, Amul, Deloitte Consulting, GMR, MuSigma recruited people from the outgoing batch. The government of Andhra Pradesh also recruited people for its Vision Management unit.

KPMG recruited students for its Government Advisory and Strategy and Operations Consulting practice, while Amul recruited for its sales and marketing unit.



Prof. M Chandrasekhar, Director of IIM Visakhapatnam said, "Our students have once again done us proud by their stellar performance in the placements.

We thank our illustrious recruiters for the trust and confidence reposed in the Institute for the second consecutive year and compliments our students, for living up to those expectations admirably. Mentoring by IIM Bangalore and facilitation by the Career Development Services team under strong and proven leadership are the key enablers of our success. Our special thanks to the Government of AP for offering to our students this year too, exciting and challenging roles. Overall, the recognition, rewards and roles won by our students are truly praise-worthy. Bravo!"