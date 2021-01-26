In pics: Farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day 2021 turns violent

Farmers took out the scheduled tractor rally across Delhi today but it turned violent. In this rally, they covered around 100 kilometres of the national capital. The rally starting from Ghazipur now reached ITO in Delhi, where they clashed with the police. The police used tear gas and the farmers pelted stones. The farmers were trying to reach Red Fort. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Satnam Singh Pannu had earlier said, "We've to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We've given them 45 minutes to speak to their seniors. We're carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon."
The agitating farmers broke barricades at Ghazipur, Apsara, Tikri and Singhu borders earlier in the day in a bid to enter the national capital.
Here's all you need to know about the ongoing farmers' protests
Farmers reach Delhi's ITO in large numbers
Around 2 lakh tractors are a part of the ongoing tractor rally
Farmers try to push barricades; enter a scuffle with cops at ITO
Farmers march on foot in large numbers holding the Tricolour and flags of different farmers' unions
Entry gates for metro stations on Delhi metro's green line such as Brigadier Hoshiar Singh,Tikri border, Tikri kalan, Mundka Industrial Area and Mundka are shut due to the ongoing fracas between farmers and police
Pandemonium reported from border areas of Delhi like Karnal bypass, Transport Nagar, Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur and Tikri border
Entry and exit gates of Indraprastha and ITO metro stations are closed
Agitating farmers cross Seelampur and reach Pashchim Vihar east. Police has blocked all traffic movement on roads leading to Central Delhi from East and North East Delhi
Traffic snarls at Sonipat border
Farmers and police have been embroiled in a fracas since afternoon
Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws since November 26
Police use tear gas on protesting farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar
Many protestors have reached the Red Fort despite Delhi Police's attempts to stop them