India-China tensions: 'Constant blunders since 2014 have left India vulnerable,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its rule of the past six years in the country. He added that constant blunders since 2014 have left India vulnerable to such an attack. Gandhi, in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, mulled over the reasons that prompted China to take an aggressive stance against India over the past few months.

Beginning the video with a couple of questions around the Chinese offensive in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh, the Congress leader queried, "Why have the Chinese chosen to violate the LAC with India at this point in time? Why have the Chinese chosen this particular time to move against India? What is about India's situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way? What is it about this moment in time that has allowed them to have the confidence to make a move against a country like India?"

In order to understand the situation, Gandhi said, one has to look into multiple spaces. Touching upon several aspects, such as India's foreign policy, economy and relations with its neighbours, he enunciated that all have been destroyed by the Modi government over the past six years. This, Gandhi, added, led to the Chinese offensive along the line of actual control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



"Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics," the Congress leader said in his tweet.

Foreign policy

Rahul Gandhi said, "A country is protected by its foreign relationships, its economy, neighbourhood and the feeling people have. Over the past 6 years, India has been disturbed and disrupted in each of these sectors."

Commenting on the Centre's foreign policies, Gandhi elucidated that earlier India had strategic partnerships with Russia, and the US, that have now become transactional relations. "Earlier, India could manoeuvre in geopolitics with the help of these relations but now India doesn't enjoy these partnerships anymore," he interpreted.

Relations with neighbours

The Congress leader went on to remark on India's present relations with its neighbours adding that the Modi government has managed to enrage Bhutan, Nepal, and even Sri Lanka. He added that these countries used to be friends with the country earlier.

Gandhi further rued that the Indian economy that "we could boast about to the world" has seen its worst growth in 50 years. He added that "unemployment is highest in 40 years" and the economy "is an absolute disaster".Urging the government to take steps to boost the economy, the Congress leader underscored that the need of the hour is to "fire the economy" and "protect small businesses".The above three reasons (foreign policy, relations with neighbours, economy), Gandhi said, convinced China that this is the "best time to act".