Chinese Army removes tents, withdraws troops from Galwan valley flashpoints

The Chinese Army has started moving back its tents, vehicles as well as troops from certain areas of the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, in a first sign of disengagement from the area.

Chinese troops have pulled back by over one-kilometre from the region, according to Indian Army sources who added that the disengagement (of Chinese troops) has begun as per an agreement between the Corps Commanders of the two sides.

The Chinese Army has been seen removing its tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley where the violent clashes took place on June 15.

Similar movement of vehicles has also been witnessed in the Gogra Hot Spring area. However, the sources added that the retreat has to be verified on the ground.

China had kept its armoured vehicles in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is monitoring the situation.

"Removal of tents is visible but whether they have pulled back needs to be verified on ground," said an official.

Another army official described the disengagement by the Chinese side as a "piecemeal de-escalation" stating that small steps are being taken by India and China to defuse the situation that has been volatile for over two months.

Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.

Tensions escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but did not reveal details.

India has been insisting on restoration of the status quo in all areas of eastern Ladakh to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.

India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.