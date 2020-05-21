India-China standoff: US backs New Delhi, says Beijing's behaviour aggressive

The US has come out in support of India regarding the escalating border tensions with China. It said that the flare-up was a reminder of China's aggression. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice G Wells said that Beijing's behaviour was provocative and disturbing.

"The flare-ups on the border as a reminder that Chinese aggression is not always just rhetorical. Whether it is on the South China Sea, or along the border with India, we continue to see provocations and disturbing behaviour by China that poses questions about how China seeks to use its growing power," said the Ambassador.

Wells emphasised on the need for like-minded countries to come together. She said that rallying of like-minded nations whether the ASEAN or the QUAD or the US-Japan-India trilateral was significant to "reinforce the principles of the post World War II global order that supported free and open trade". "In this, incidents like the border disputes are a reminder of the threat by China," said Ambassador Wells. The US' strong statements come amid the tensions between China and India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The US also lashed out on China on the issue of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It said that in the times of coronavirus, China should stop its "predatory dealings" witn Pakistan. "US has expressed concerns over the lack of transparency, the unfair rates of profit that are guaranteed to Chinese organisations. At a time of Covid-19 crisis, China should stop this predatory lending," said the top US official.

India is simultaneously facing border tensions with neighbouring Nepal as well. Many experts have pointed out that Nepal's revision of the political map incorporating areas that India claims as its own, might be influenced by Beijing. "In some cases the grant assistance has become a political football. I am confident that the government of Nepal is sovereign, that it does not take dictation from China. It does what is in the best interests of its country. The MCC is one of many US programmes to help Nepal develop. And we hope the Nepali leadership will stand up for the people of Nepal," said Wells.

Also read: India deploys more troops as tensions with China escalate in Ladakh's Galwan Valley region

Also read: What's the coronavirus situation now in China? Not very good