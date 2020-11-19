India climbs to 15th position in global employability ranking

A recent survey released by Times Higher Education (THE) and French consultancy, Emerging, puts India at the 15th spot in terms of employability. India has climbed 8 spots from 23 in 2019 to 15 this year, when universities in countries like the United States and United Kingdom showed a decline.

Global Employability Ranking and Survey or GEURS 2020 ranked Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi at 27, with a surge of 27 ranks from 54th in 2019 to 27th in 2020, while Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has slid from Rank 43 in 2019 to Rank 71 in 2020. IIT Bombay has also made an entry in the Top 150 at number 128, an improvement of 25 places from 2019's rank of 153.

IIT Kharagpur and Amity University have made a fresh entry into Top 250 Rankings this year with IIT Kharagpur at 195 and Amity at 236th rank.

While universities in the United States of America continue to dominate the top spot, several universities of other countries also have shown a tremendous improvement in employability over the last decade. Germany at 3rd, China at 5th and South Korea at 9th positions are among the best-performing countries in Global Employability Ranking & Survey 2020.

Singapore, Japan and the UK each have an institution in the top 10, with Japanese and Canadian universities also appearing high in the ranking.

