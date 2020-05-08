Coronavirus India Highlights: 3,390 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours; 1,273 recovered; total tally 56,342

India coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: India has reported 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,273 recoveries in the last 24 hours. "The recovery percentage is now 29.36 per cent. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision," Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said in a press briefing. India's total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases, 16,539 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,886 deaths.

10.31 PM: Mumbai coronavirus latest updates

Controversy brokeout after an employees working at the cargo section of the Mumbai International Airport was tested positive for coronavirus. Following the development, a Mumbai-based NGO blamed Airport authorities of gross negligence in following the guidelines set by Ministry of Home Affairs.

7.00 PM: Coroanvirus cases in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with DGs of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). He expressed his concern over the constant increase in coronavirus cases in CAPFs and discussed measures to be taken for containing the further spread of the virus among the forces.

6.56 PM: India coronavirus latest updates

India is planning to repatriate Indians from more countries from May 15. Indians will be repatriated from other countries like Russia, Germany, Thailand, France, Spain, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, news agency ANI reported. So far, several states have placed repatriation requests with the Centre, including Kerala (25,246), Tamil Nadu (6,617), Maharashtra (4,341), Uttar Pradesh (3,715), Rajasthan (3,320), Telangana (2,796), Karnataka (2,786), Andhra Pradesh (2,445), Gujarat (2,330) and Delhi (2,232).

6.40 PM: Mumbai COVID updates: BMC Commissioner replaced

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been moved out of the Mumbai civic body amid the coronavirus outbreak. He has been appointed as the additional Chief Secretary in the Urban Development Department of Maharashtra government.

4.30 PM: A revised list of red, orange and green zones will be circulated to states soon after the analysis of data, says Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. "If we will follow required do's and don'ts, we may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases. There is always a possibility to witness spike in cases if we do not take the required precautions and follow processes," adds Agrawal.

4.20 PM: Railways has converted 5231 coaches as COVID care centres. They will be placed on 215 identified stations&will be used for treatment of mild&very mild cases while ensuring that different coaches are designated for suspected & confirmed cases: Lav Agrawal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry. ANI

4.10 PM: No new case in 42 districts

India's 216 districts have reported no positive cases of COVID-19; 42 districts have reported no new case in the last 28 days, says Lav Agrawal, Health Ministry Joint Secretary.

4.05 PM: 2.5 lakh poeple reach via Shramik trains

Railways has run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far.

3.35 pm: 1,200 migrant labourers to leave for Bihar from Delhi soon

As many as 1,200 migrant people, most of them migrant workers, have arrived at the New Delhi Railway Station via buses arranged by the Delhi government to leave for Muzaffarpur in Bihar via a 'Shramik Special' train.

3.10 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 64 more people test COVID-19 positive

The total count of COVID-19 cases stand at 3,491 in Rajasthan now, including 1,475 active cases nd 100 deaths, said the state health department.

2.49 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest news

All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July, said State Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to #COVID19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July: State Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant (File photo) pic.twitter.com/GW3W6X5FMS - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

2.39 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

Uttarakhand did not record any new COVID-19 cases on Friday till 2 pm, for the 4th consecutive day. Total number of positive cases of #COVID19 stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 15 in the state, said the state health department.

No new positive case has been reported in Uttarakhand today till 2 pm, for the 4th consecutive day. Total number of positive cases of #COVID19 stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 15 in the state: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/y1UJF1hdu9 - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

2.29 pm: India coronavirus live updates

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey holds a meeting with Health Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference. pic.twitter.com/vhRFEylCaq - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

2.19 pm: Coronavirus latest news

Over 1,200 people who had gone to Tamil Nadu for various medical treatment at Christian Medical College Vellore, arrived at Hatia railway station in Ranchi today via a special train. Lokesh Mishra, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ranchi said that the authorities are taking their samples.

Over 1200 people who had gone to Tamil Nadu for various medical treatment at Christian Medical College Vellore, arrived at Hatia railway station in Ranchi today via a special train. We are taking their samples: Lokesh Mishra, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ranchi #Jharkhand #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7AiiyivBLY - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

2.12 pm: Indore coronavirus cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore, Madhya Pradesh rose to 86 on Friday. The total count of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,727. Indore is one of the hotspots with increasing number of virus cases in Madhya Pradesh.

2.04 pm: India coronavirus latest news: Air India pilots unions urge government to pay pending salaries

Air India's pilot unions IPG and ICPA has written to Union Civial Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging him to "urgently" infuse funds in the national carrier so that it can pay their pending salaries. The unions said that there is a wage backlog of 3 months, which has not been paid since February. (PTI)

1.57 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates: State's first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy in stable condition, say doctors

A 58-year-old doctor, who is the first coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh to undergo plasma therapy, is reportedly stable and is on the ventilator support 13 days after his experimental treatment started, doctors said on Friday. The patient was admitted to the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on April 26. He is from Orai in UP. (PTI)

1.52 pm: India coronavirus lockdown latest update

The first Shramik Express train carrying 1200 migrant workers left for Gwalior (MP) on Friday from the Thivim Railway Station in Goa.

Goa: The first Shramik Express train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves for Gwalior (MP) today from the Thivim Railway Station. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/eo0QeQ0Lrc - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

1.47 pm: Coronavirus updates worldwide: China inefficient or made an horrible mistake, says Donald Trump

US President said on Thursday that the COVID-19 spread across the world from China was either a terrible mistake on the country's part or possibly its incompetence in controlling the epidemic itself.

1.41 pm: Coronavirus global news: Kim Jong Un lauds China for controlling COVID-19

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in a personal message sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded China's success in controlling the coronavirus epidemic. North Korea is China's close ally as well as economic lifeline, accounting for around 90% of the country's external trade.

1.35 pm: Punjab coronavirus cases: 128 new cases, 1 new death in 24 hours

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,644 including 28 deaths, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry updated as on Friday.

1.29 pm: India coronavirus live updates: SC refuses to ban liquor sale

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to order ban on alcohol sale saying that the states should consider indirect sale or home delivery. The apex court added that it will not interfere, as the liquor sale is a policy decision to taken by the respective states.

1.23 pm: Kolkata coronavirus news

A CISF personnel who died in Kolkata on Thursday was COVID-19 positive, said the central armed police force. The personnel was an Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Indian Museum in Kolkata.

1.17 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The central government has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates in the respective areas. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan in a letter to Chief Secretaries of states written earlier had said that the revision will depende on factors such as the incidence of cases, extend of testing, doubling rate, and surveillance feedback.

1.14 pm: Coronal live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

1.12 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

1.09 pm: India Lockdown updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

1.07 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: Indians stuck in Maldives board INS Jalashwa

India stranded in Maldives, boarded INA Jalashwa, on Friday to come back home. They are being repatriated as part of the Samudra Setu Mission of the government.

Male: The first batch of Indian nationals who will be brought back from the Maldives under operation #SamudraSetu, board INS Jalashwa. pic.twitter.com/8lpisFbt1H - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

1.03 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

12.59 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Air India flight brings back Indians from Singapore

In Pics: Air India flight landed in Delhi on Friday after bringing back Indians from Singapore. This is the repatriation mission of Vande Bharat to bring back Indians stranded abroad.

Air India's first flight that took off from Singapore has landed in Delhi, under #VandeBharatMission. pic.twitter.com/k4cV8ggYOC - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

12.57 pm: Lockdown extension updates

What's allowed at Public places:-

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

12.54 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 45 more infected

Karnataka recorded 45 fresh COVID-19 cases from 5 PM on Thursday to 12 noon on Friday. Total number of positive cases in the state stand at 750, this includes 30 deaths & 371 discharges, said the state health department. (Inputs from ANI)

12.48 pm: Delhi lockdown 3.0: Kejriwal govt introduces e-token system for liquor sale

The Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token system letting people to book a time slot to buy liquor from the alcohol shops without standing in long queues thus avoiding overcrowding at the stores. "Any person can apply for an e-token through the link https://www.qtoken.in. While applying, the name and phone number of the applicant will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number. Through that e-token, the person will be allowed to buy liquor from the nearby shops," the government's statement said.

12.43 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown news: State govt allows industry to hire and fire; suspends labour laws

The Uttar Pradesh government has enacted an ordinance that suspends all labour laws in the state except for 3 for a period of 3 years. The state cabinet in its latest meeting approved the ordinance to reive the economic activities in UP. The meeting chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the state cabinet gave approval to the ordinance. The 3 labour laws are related to bonded labour, ex-gratia to workers in case of work-related diseases, disabilities, and wage payments on time.

Also read: UP allows industry to hire and fire! Suspends all labour laws, except three

12.37 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown updates

A group of women stage protest in Trichy against state government's order to open liquor shops in the state amid coronavirus lockdown.

Tamil Nadu: A group of women stage protest in Trichy against state government's order to open liquor shops in the state amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/5ZiCCU1adp - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

1.34 pm: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Schools, colleges, institutions

1.31 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 54 more people infected in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1887. Total discharged are 842 till date. Death toll rise to 41, according to state COVID-19 nodal officer.

54 new positive cases&3 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1887. Total discharged are 842 till date. Death toll rise to 41: State #COVID19 Nodal Officer pic.twitter.com/EiIzJddIH3 - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

12.29 pm: India coronavirus lockdown 3.0 updates

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

12.27 pm: Gujarat lockdown 3.0: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

12.25 pm: Delhi containment zones

List of districts in red, orange and green zones.

District Zone

South East Delhi Red Zone

Central Delhi Red Zone

North Delhi Red Zone

South Delhi Red Zone

North East Delhi Red Zone

West Delhi Red Zone

Shahdara Red Zone

East Delhi Red Zone

New Delhi Red Zone

North West Delhi Red Zone

South West Delhi Red Zone

12.23 pm: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

12.20 pm: Coronavirus in India: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in the country

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

12.18 pm: Mumbai coronavirus latest updates

See Pics: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing 1,000 bed non-critical COVID-19 Hospital at the BKC Exhibition Ground.

12.15 pm: Noida lockdown 3.0: Spitting in public to attract Rs 500-1000 fine

Spitting in general, gutka or tobacco in public spaces across Noida and Greater Noida has been banned with Rs 500 fine for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according the orders issued to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.

12.12 pm: Maharashtra lockdown extension: Section 144 imposed till May 17

Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.

12.10 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extended in Ghaziabad till May 31; Section 144 imposed

The lockdown curbs have been extended in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad till May 31. The order was issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and the upcoming Eid festival. People can move for permitted activities between 7 am to 7 pm. Senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women, and high-risk individuals, must leave their homes only if there is any emergency.

12.07 pm: Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally

States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 54 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 135 cases, 1 death

Chhattisgarh- 59 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 46 cases, 2 death

Jharkhand- 132 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 42 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

11.58 am: Lockdown in Karnataka

Migrant workers stranded in the state amid COVID-19 lockdown protested at the Central Railway Station in Mangalore on Friday. The workers demanded the state government to send them back to their native places.

Karnataka: Migrant workers stranded in the state amid #COVID19 lockdown, today protested at the Central Railway Station in Mangalore. The workers demanded the state government to send them back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/UwopXXag0g - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

11.46 am: Maharashtra lockdown extension latest news: State lockdown likely to be extended till May end, hints Uddhav Thackeray, says report

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at lockdown extension in the state till May end. The extension could be done in Maharashtra's red zones (containment zones or hotspots), especially Mumbai and Pune regions, which account for over 90% of overall COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a Times of India news report. The suggestion was given by several MLAs during an all party leaders' meeting via video conferencing on Thursday, chaired by Thackeray.

11.38 am: Rahul Gandhi press briefing on coronavirus

"Our chief ministers are complaining that coronavirus zones are being decided by the Centre. This should be done by local governments," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

11.29 am: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 news: Air India video on social media fake, says Aviation Ministry

The Press Information Bureau on Friday took to Twitter to clarify that a video doing rounds on social media showing passengers on purported Air India overseas flight arguing over being charged thrice the normal fare & then packed in, without social distancing is fake. The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that the video is from a neighbouring country's airlines.

#PIBFactCheck Claim: Video on social media showing passengers on purported @airindiain overseas flight arguing over being charged thrice the normal fare & then packed in, without #SocialDistancing Fact: #Fake video. @MoCA_GoI says it is from a neighbouring country's airlines pic.twitter.com/Uww1zrHH5m - PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2020

11.23 am: Rahul Gandhi press briefing on coronavirus: "View state governments as partners, do not centralise decisions"

Highlights:-

Government needs to put money into hands of poor, MSMEs, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

We have been in 45 days into lockdown and we are begining to be in a problem: Rahul Gandhi.

Government needs to have transparency in its actions before it starts to open, says Rahul Gandhi.

Lockdown in not switching on of a key to end it, says COngress MP Rahul Gandhi.

We have to make a psychological change in mindset of the people: Rahul Gandhi

Opening up is a transition, government needs to have a strategy...it will require coordination between state and Center and local administration, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

11.18 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

11.12 am: Coronavirus India live updates: States with highest mortality rates

West Bengal- 10.56%, the highest in India

Madhya Pradesh- 5.7%

Gujarat- 5.4%

Karnataka- 4.2%

Maharashtra- 4%

Rajasthan- 2.5%

Uttar Pradesh (UP)- 1.8%

11.09 am: India coronavirus latest updates

INS Jalashwa being prepared to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives. The ship is preparing to receive the group.

#WATCH INS Jalashwa that will evacuate Indian nationals from Maldives under operation #SamudraSetu draws close to Male Port. pic.twitter.com/P9l2qPo0Td - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

11.05 am: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu

The TASMAC liquor shops in the state sold alcohol worth around Rs 170 crore in a single day. The 5,146 stores in the state during normal days sell nearly Rs 80 crore worth of liquor, but in the lockdown situation, 3,750 shops were allowed to open with the collection crossing Rs 170 crore in a day.

10.58 am: Coronavirus in India: Indigo to cut salaries for 3 months starting May

Interglobe Aviation CEO Rononjoy Dutta in a mail to employees announced pay cuts under a "limited, graded leave without pay programme" for the months of May, June and July. "No option but to implement pay-cuts from teh month of May. Have to implement limited, graded leave wifout pay program for May, June & July," he said in the mail. This leave without pay will range from 1.5 days to 5 days basis the employee group.

10.47 am: Coronavirus live updates: State-wise status

Five worst-hit states by deaths:

Maharashtra (694)

Gujarat (425)

Madhya Pradesh (193)

West Bengal (151)

Rajasthan (97)

10.38 am: India coronavirus cases updates: State-wise status

Top 5 states by recovery:

Maharashtra (3,301)

Delhi (1,931)

Gujarat (1,709)

Rajasthan (1,596)

Tamil Nadu (1,547)

10.29 am: Rajasthan coronavirus updates: 26 new cases reported on Friday

Rajasthan health department said on Friday that 26 new positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 3453. One death has been reported today; death toll rises to 100.

26 new positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of positive cases to 3453. One death has been reported today; death toll rises to 100: Health Department, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BtPZrzLk8O - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

10.24 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates: 73 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 3,071 including 62 deaths, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on its website.

10.17 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 17,974 COVID-19 cases and 694 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 7,012 cases and 425 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 5,980 cases and 66 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 3,252 cases, 193 deaths

Rajasthan 3,427 cases, 97 deaths

Tamil Nadu-5409 cases, 37 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-3,071 cases, 62 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,847 cases, 38 deaths

Telangana 1,123 cases, 29 deaths

West Bengal-1,548 cases, 151 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 793 cases, 9 deaths

Karnataka- 705 cases, 30 deaths

Kerala- 503 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-550 cases, 5 deaths

Punjab-1,644 cases, 28 deaths

Haryana-625 cases, 7 deaths

10.09 am: Uttar Pradesh lockdown news: Samsung resumes operations in Noida

Samsung mobile factory has resumed its work today with around 3000 workers who were brought to factory by buses. Government has allowed factories to operate with reduced workforce.

10.03 am: Gujarat coronavirus updates: 477 new cases, 29 new deaths in 24 hours

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat now stands at 7,012 including 425 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

9.57 am: Liquor shops in Delhi

People keep stones to mark their positions in queues outside a liquor shop in Krishna Nagar area.

Delhi: People keep stones to mark their positions in queues outside a liquor shop in Krishna Nagar area. pic.twitter.com/f0NV1SuSku - ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

9.48 am: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases: 580 new cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Tamil Nadu recorded 580 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 5,409 along with 37 deaths. Chennai which is the worst-hit city in the state reported 316 new cases in the last one day. Tamil Nadu has registered 3,086 new cases in the last 7 days.

9.39 am: Delhi coronavirus updates: 448 new cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump

Delhi recorded 448 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest 1-day hike in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The total tally of confirmed cases in Delhi now stands at 5,980 including 66 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the third worst-affected state in India after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

9.33 am: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai

Mumbai which is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra, but in India as well has crossed the 11,000 mark in terms of coronavirus cases. The total count now stands at 11,219. The city recorded 769 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of 35 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, 24 have been registered in Mumbai.

9.28 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: State on edge with biggest 1-day spike in cases

Maharashtra recorded 1,362 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest 1-day jump in the state. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 17,974 along with 694 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India.

9.24 am: Coronavirus cases in US: 2,448 more infected in 24 hours

The United States which is the worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak recorded 2,448 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 count in the country has topped 1.3 million while death toll has crossed the 75,000-mark.

9.18 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Video shows dead bodies next to patients in Mumbai hospital, sparks row

A video shot on a mobile phone has surfaced, showing corpses next to patients in Mumbai's Sion Hospital. The clip, has gone viral, and shows at least 7 dead bodies in the same ward as some patients there. Several leaders have shared the video comprising Congress leader Milind Deora and BJP's Nitish Rane.

Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn't @mybmc following @WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVID?19 corpses? Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai's administration needs to step up NOW! pic.twitter.com/MURUNsIyfc - Milind Deora ?????? ????? (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020

9.13 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 103 deaths in 24 hours taking India's total toll to 1,886.

9.08 am: Aurangabad train mishap: PM Modi "anguished" by the loss of migrant workers' lives

Prime Minister Narendra took to Twitter on Friday to express "anguish" over the train mishap in Aurangabad where at least 15 migrant workers were crushed to death by a cargo train early morning. The workers were returning to Chhattisgarh amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. Officials added that one person has sustained injuries. They were sleeping on the tracks when they run over by a goods train at around 5.15 am, the official added. The incident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

8.59 am: India's coronavirus cases in 24 hours

3,390 new cases, 103 deaths were recorded in the country in 24 hours.

8.55 am: Coronavirus cases top 56,000

India's total number of COVID-19 cases have climbed to 56,342 including 37,916 active cases, 16,539 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,886 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

8.49 am: Coronavirus cases in US: Trump's aide tests COVID-19 positive

After US President Donald Trump's military aide tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, he said on Thursday that he will undergo the COVID-19 test every day. "I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide: 3.9 million infected globally

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 3.9 million as of date. Death toll has topped 2.7 lakh. Cases In the UK have shot up to 2.06 lakh.

8.38 am: India coronavirus warning: Cases could peak on June-July, says AIIMS director

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus cases will peak between June and July. He added the spike in cases will come due to more testing across states. In an interview to India Today TV, Gulleria said that even after 40 days of lockdown, the country has not seen a declining trend in COVID-19 cases. He however, added that the lockdown and aggressive steps in red zones (hotspots or containment areas) should continue to be enforced. He further said that several other countries such as Italy and China took strict measures such as social distancing that started manifesting positive results after a month.

8.29 am: Total coronavirus cases in India near 53,000, 3,000 cases reported everyday

India's total COVID-19 cases stands at 52,952 including 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,783 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Over the past few days, around 3,000 coronavirus cases have been reported every day.

8.23 am: Aurgangabad mishap: 15 migrant workers crushed to death

At least 15 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a cargo train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on early Friday morning. The workers were returning to Chhattisgarh amid countrywide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. Officials added that one person has sustained injuries. They were sleeping on the tracks when they run over by a goods train at around 5.15 am, the official added. The incident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive gra