Coronavirus in India: Record 4.12 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a day, deaths near 4,000

India recorded a new high of 4,12,262 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 3,980 deaths, taking the country's tally to 2,10,77,410, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

Top five states which reported maximum cases comprise Maharashtra with 57,640 cases, followed by Karnataka with 50,112 cases, Kerala with 41,953 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 31,111 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 23,310 COVID-19 cases.

Approx. 49.52% of the fresh cases have been reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone contributing to 13.98% of the new COVID-19 case tally.

The death toll of 3,980 was recorded in the last 24 hours, with maximum casualties being reported from Maharashtra (920), followed by UP with 353 deaths. The overall death toll in the country stands at 23,01,68.

India was seeing a slight drop in daily COVID-19 cases after it hit a global record on May 1.

As many as 3,29,113 discharges were made in the past one day, taking the total count of recovered cases in the country to 1,71,80,844. The active caseload stands at 35,66,398.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 19,23,131 samples being tested on Wednesday.