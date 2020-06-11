India may lose Rs 10-lakh crore revenue due to coronavirus: Gadkari

Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said that economic war against coronavirus pandemic has started in India and that the COVID-19 outbreak would cause a humongous loss to the country's revenue.

Gadkari, who was addressing his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Samvad virtual rally from Nagpur on Wednesday, stated that India was expected to lose revenue of Rs 10 lakh crore due to coronavirus outbreak.

"An economic war has started. Our villages, farmers, workers, and industry are in a state of crisis due to coronavirus. There are great difficulties and great troubles," Gadkari said.

The transport and highway minister also stated that there were some states that have no money to pay even next month's salaries.

Referring to stimulus packages announced last month by the Union Finance Minister, Gadkari said, "The Indian government's revenue has been hit. We have a GDP of Rs 200 lakh crore. Ten per cent of it, around 20 lakh crore package, has gone to industries, farmers...".

"So if with Rs 200 lakh crore (GDP), Rs 30 lakh crore go this way, (one can imagine) what serious situation it will lead to".

The Union Minister added that India was facing the crisis but it should be dealt with positivity, and no negativity and fear was needed. He said that until the vaccine gets discovered against coronavirus, India will have to keep on fighting against it. Gadkari expressed hope that a vaccine for coronavirus will be developed soon.

During the virtual rally, Gadkari also listed out the NDA's achievements. The minister stated that "What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi has done in just five years".

Under Modi's leadership, the nationalism, which puts the country's interest above other things, is being pursued and vote bank politics was receding, the BJP leader said.

