India proud of scientists who worked on COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that India is proud of its scientists who have worked on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. The Prime Minister was delivering the keynote address at Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima i.e May 26. PM Modi talked about how India and the rest of the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, describing it as the "worst crisis humanity has faced in decades".

"We now have a better understanding of the pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight. We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the COVID-19 vaccines," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of the frontline workers who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered and lost their dear ones. I extend condolences," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister added that while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it must not lose sight of other challenges humanity faces. He said, "One of the challenges is climate change. Weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers & forests are in danger, we can't let our planet remain wounded".

"India is among the few large economies to be on track to completing the Paris targets. For us, sustainable living is not only about right words it is about actions," PM Modi added.

During his keynote, PM Modi discussed the lessons learned from the life of Gautam Buddha who the event was dedicated to. PM Modi said, "Buddha's life was about peace, harmony and coexistence. Today, there're still forces whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror & mindless violence. Such forces don't believe in liberal democratic principles. Believers of humanity must come together, defeat terror."

"In the last year, we have seen several individuals & organizations rise to the occasion and do everything possible to reduce suffering. The generous contribution of equipment and materials made by the Buddist organizations, followers of Buddh dharma from the world over," added the Prime Minister.

The Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations are being organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). Heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world are participating in his event. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world are slated to address the congregation.

Also read: 'Countries must share vaccine tech; no space for vaccine nationalism': Nirmala Sitharaman

Also read: FM Sitharaman to chair 43rd GST Council meeting on May 28