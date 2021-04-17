India reports biggest daily spike of 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,341 deaths

India saw the highest spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Over 2.34 lakh coronavirus cases were reported in the past day, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Saturday. India reported 2,34,692 fresh cases and 1,341 deaths. This is the third consecutive day of over 2 lakh cases in the country. The overall COVID-19 cases in the country has shot up to 1,45,26,609, and death toll has reached 1,75,649.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka have contributed the most to the rising cases of coronavirus. Maharashtra reported 63,729 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 cases, Delhi with 19,486 cases, Chhattisgarh with 14,912 cases and Karnataka with 14,859 cases. Cases from these five states amount to 59.79 per cent of the new cases, while Maharashtra alone is responsible for 27.15 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that till Saturday 26,49,72,022 samples have been tested, including 14,95,397 samples from Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri and said that since two shahi sans (royal baths) have taken place, Kumbh Mela should now be symbolic in view of the rising coronavirus cases. Kumbh is slated to continue till April 30.

Also read: Third COVID-19 vaccine dose within a year, annual revaccination possibility: Pfizer CEO

Also read: 'Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic,' says PM Modi