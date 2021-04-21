India reports highest single-day spike with nearly 3 lakh cases, over 2,000 deaths

India reported nearly 3 lakh coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike. Over 2,000 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. With 2,95,041 fresh infections, India's active case load has crossed 21 lakh mark. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,56,16,130 while the death toll has reached 1,82,553, including 2,023 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as mentioned by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The national recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent. As many as 1,32,76,039 people have recovered from the disease. However, fatality rate has dropped to 1.17 per cent, the ministry said. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 1.50 crore on April 19.

Ten states have contributed the most to the daily COVID-19 tally in the past 24 hours -- Maharashtra (62,097 cases), Uttar Pradesh (29,574 cases), Delhi (28,395 cases), Karnataka (21,794 cases), Kerala (19,577 cases), Chhattisgarh (15,625 cases), Madhya Pradesh (12,727 cases), Gujarat (12,206 cases), Rajasthan (12,201 cases) and Tamil Nadu (10,986 cases).

The 2,023 new fatalities include 519 from Maharashtra, 277 from Delhi, 191 from Chhattisgarh, 162 from Uttar Pradesh, 149 from Karnataka, 121 from Gujarat, 77 from Madhya Pradesh, 64 from Rajasthan, 60 from Punjab, 51 from Bihar, 48 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from West Bengal, 45 from Jharkhand and 35 each from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

As for testing, the ICMR said that 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested up to April 20, including 16,39,357 samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami, asked everyone to follow the necessary protocols in the fight against coronavirus.

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: Respite for Delhi as hospitals get oxygen supply amid shortage

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine makers draw up plans to boost manufacturing after meeting with PM Modi