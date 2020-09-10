India sets up obstacles along LAC; signals Chinese troops to back off

Amid hostilities between the Indian and Chinese troops, Indian Army has put up barbed wires to pose as obstacles at the heights under its control at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This has been done to signal the Chinese troops to not enter its territory after multiple attempts were made by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to take over Indian positions.

"This has been done to discourage them from coming close to areas we are occupying. It's a temporary obstacle to convey our intent to the aggressive manoeuvres by the Chinese. The message is loud and clear, don't come into our areas," an official told India Today.

The news site also stated that in the Brigade Commander-level talks that have been held almost every day since August 29, China has been stressing that India must vacate the positions. India has held on to some strategic heights in the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake.

On September 7, Chinese troops fired gunshots in the air while trying to take over an Indian position north of Rezang La. Indian Army said that it would respond in the same manner.

Since there has been no breakthrough, a consensus has been reached to hold Corps Commander-level talk for future dialogue. So far, five Corps Commander meetings have taken place.

A battle of occupying the heights has ensued after Indian Army dominated heights at both the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso Lake. The Chinese have been trying to dislodge Indian troops from these positions.

Chinese troops started a fresh build-up on the ridgeline of the finger area on the northern bank of the lake after the skirmish on the southern bank on September 7, stated the news site. With Chinese troops on the Finger 4 ridgeline, the Indian Army has dominated the heights to keep track of the Chinese's movements.

There has also been an enhancement in the deployment of PLA troops and increased activity is clearly visible in the finger area ridgeline.

Indian Army seems to be at an advantageous position in the southern part of the lake.

Also read: China says 'shots fired' at Shenpao mountain in Ladakh; no comments from India yet

Also read: Situation between India-China at LAC 'very serious': Foreign Minister S Jaishankar