India Today Conclave 2019: GDP growth rate fastest under NDA government, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the rate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth was fastest under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Prime Minister Modi said you say you are 'sabse tez, so are we.' "If you see from 1991, we have increased GDP growth fastest in the last 5 years," he said.

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM Modi said 18,000 villages have been electrified after 70 long years. This shows how his government is working with speed and scale, he added.

Slamming the Opposition, PM said they had a 'token approach', we have a 'total approach'. "Our fifty-five months and the fifty-five years of the others have given two contrasting approaches to governance. Our government has been battling poverty, but they merely gave a token slogan. How to achieve that was not specified," Modi said.

"It was known that India needed to work on financial inclusion. For that they gave a token- bank nationalisation. They did this in the name of the poor but none of them bothered to check if the doors of banks are open for the poor or not."

Prime Minister Modi also said that if work has to be done, it has to be in totality, not with tokenism. "That is why, all our initiatives aim for 100 per cent, such as banking for all, housing for all and healthcare for all."

PM Modi said he felt like an outsider after 2014 when he came to Delhi. "After 2014, when I came to Delhi, it took me time to figure out how things work here."

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Live at India Today Conclave: India has felt the loss of Rafale, the result would have been different, says Narendra Modi

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar