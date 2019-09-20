India Today Conclave: 'There is a slowdown, but India will come back,' says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, during his address at the two-day India Today Conclave, Mumbai Edition, 2019, on Friday, said the central bank noticed the downturn in the economy in February, and maintained the global factors had also contributed to the ongoing slump. "RBI had noticed the signs of slowdown as early as February this year," Das said, adding the second quarter of FY20 had shown signs of deceleration. "Today, the growth has slowed down all over the world and external factors do play a role, and it's quit visible," he said. Das' statement came a few weeks after India's GDP slipped to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter, forcing the government to announce a series of measures to reverse the ongoing slowdown.

11.27 AM: Views on the autonomy of the RBI

Difference of opinions between the monetary authority and the government happens in every country, and when it happens, it's important to explain your position and not stop conversation. Because the government is sovereign, and the RBI is a part of that. So far as the decision making is concerned, I can tell you with confidence that the RBI has full autonomy on taking decisions related to the economy.

11.15 AM: RBI on asset qualities of NBFCs

We are monitoring top NBFCs closely. Wherever it's required, our teams take a deep dive and find out the reasons. It's totally dependent upon NBFCs to do their asset quality. However, we have not thought on those lines. Also, we have NBFCs who are doing very well and credit flow to them is good. Wherever there are governance lapses, the market has been punishing these NBFCs. So it's on banks to take a call.

11.09 AM: On reduction of corporate tax for domestic companies

This is a bold and welcome decision. During Arun Jaitley's tenure as FM, the corporate tax was reduced. This was one of the hurdles, and the measures will help revive the economy.

