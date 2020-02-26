0 passenger deaths! Indian Railways registers best safety record in 166 years

Indian Railways in the financial year 2019-2020 has registered the best safety record in 166 years. The record was achieved as no passenger died while travelling by train during the time period from 1 April 2019 to 24 February 2020.

According to the Railway Ministry, this is the first time in Indian Railway's 166-year-old history that not a single passenger has died while travelling. Railway network was introduced in the country in the year 1853 by the British.

In a press release, the Railway Ministry has said that the zero passenger deaths recorded in the last 11 months is a result of Indian Railways' continuous effort to improve safety conditions in all aspects.

Massive rebuilding of railway tracks, strict monitoring of safety procedures, use of modern technology for safety works, effective railway track maintenance, modifications in signalling system, training of railway staff, switching over to modern and safer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, are some of the measures that the ministry had taken to improve the safety condition of the railway network.

Apart from these factors, the elimination of unmanned level crossings gates has also resulted in reducing rail accidents.

According to Railway Ministry, achieving the safety record was only possible because of the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK). The RRSK was introduced in the year 2017-18, according to it Rs 1 lakh crore was to be spent towards railway safety in the next five years.

With the help of the RRSK fund, it has been possible for Indian Railways to undertake very critical safety works, the results are evident, the ministry added.

