India's daily COVID-19 cases hit record 4-lakh mark, logs new global record

India on Saturday, May 1, became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The country, in the past 24 hours, recorded 4,01,993 new coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,91,64,969, according to health ministry data at 8 am.

This takes the active COVID-19 cases in India past the 32-lakh mark.

Also Read: India records 3.8 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,498 deaths

The country also recorded 3,523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the overall fatality toll from coronavirus to 2,11,853.

India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with caseload and deaths breaking record highs on a daily basis.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

Also Read: India to reach 'peak' of 2nd Covid wave in 20 days from now, says SBI Research

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested up to April 30, of which 19,45,299 were done on Friday.