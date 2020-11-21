India's fight against coronavirus in crucial phase, says Mukesh Ambani

Business magnate Mukesh Ambani said on November 21 that India has entered a crucial phase in its fight against the novel coronavirus and cannot afford to let down its guard at this point.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries who is also the President of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) at the institute's eight convocation said, "India has entered a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot afford to let our guard down at this juncture,"

Ambani, while addressing the gathering virtually said, he sees "explosive and exponential growth" in the post-COVID era and asked the graduating students to venture out with hope and confidence without being anxious.

He said the bold reforms undertaken by the government will lead to swift recovery and rapid progress in the years to come.

Ambani's remarks come amid surging COVID cases especially in the national capital. Certain pockets of the country like Ahmedabad have already imposed weekend curfews to contain the spread of virus, while authorities are considering imposing travel restrictions in Delhi.

He added that India is an ancient land which has faced many adversities in the past and has emerged much stronger each time, because resilience is deep-rooted in the people and the culture.

According to the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as of November 21, India has a caseload of 90,50,597 COVID-19 infections with 84,78,124 people recoveries and 4,39,747 active cases. The number of fatalities so far are 1,32,726 (1.47%).

