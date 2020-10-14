Intel's AI, machine learning tools help Centre address MSMEs' grievances in real time

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

MSME Ministry partners with Intel to deploy AI, ML tools to find insights from social media platforms

The ministry also plans to increase the performance of control rooms, their staff through AI-enabled chatbots

It aims at grievance redressal in real time by using data extensively

MSME Ministry has implemented AI, ML on its robust Single Window System 'Champions' which was launched in June 2020

Partnering with tech giant Intel, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has deployed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to take insights from social media on the sector and use them for policy action.

The ministry in a statement said that it will now be possible to know the emotions of the people involved with or dependent on the MSME sector in real time.

"Moreover, AI tools present data-driven insights that are easy to understand. They can slice and dice data in many ways which are not available in traditional tools of Information Management Systems (MIS)," the Ministry said.

ALSO READ: One-fifth of micro firms default on post-moratorium loan schedule

In its second phase of extensive use of technology for grievance redressal on real time basis, the Ministry plans to increase the performance of control rooms and its staff through AI-enabled chatbots.

It aims at giving real-time, detailed analytics across entire workflow of its single window system and grievance redressal through Champions portal for effective resolution and greater stakeholder satisfaction.

Champions is a web-based portal to guide MSMEs on regulatory approvals, identify new opportunities in manufacturing and services sector and also identify the promising firms that could grow in size and scale to compete in global markets.

"Ministry has implemented AI and ML on its robust Single Window System 'Champions' which was launched by the Prime Minister on June 1, 2020. This multi-modal system has a portal at virtual level and technology equipped physical control rooms at around 69 locations of the country," the official statement said.

Tech giant Intel has guided the MSME Ministry for last five months in implementing AI and ML tolls on the Champions portal. The Ministry has said that Intel has provided tech support free of cost.

"This input and intervention will enhance our information resources on the one hand and free our human resources on the other," a Ministry official said.

ALSO READ: MSMEs seek liberal GST norms for smoother transition to online selling