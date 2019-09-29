IRCTC IPO opens on Monday: Key things to know before you invest in it

The IPO, the price band for which has been set at Rs 315-320 per share, is an offer for sale by the government, wherein it is diluting 12.6 per cent stake, amounting to 2.01 crore equity shares

IRCTC's stake sale is a part of the Modi government's full-year divestment programme.