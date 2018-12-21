ISB to ring in New Year with launch of executive MBA programmes in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Business schools are always on look out for new sources of revenue and newer ways to leverage their brand. Many tend to find an ideal combination of this in the executive MBA programme. So, it is not surprising that the Indian School of Business's (ISB), a leading school that has seen a rapid growth since its inception 17 years back, has decided to launch its weekend executive "MBA-equivalent" programme in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The B-school has been offering this programme for a year now out of its Hyderabad and Delhi campuses and now plans to ring in the New Year by launching it in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the two important catchment areas for working executives.

The programme, called the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Professionals (or PGPpro in quickspeak), is a one year programme and is designed to meet "career-consolidation" goals of mid-career working professionals. These would be typically those with work experience of between 5 and 12 years and holding at least a bachelor's degree, explains ISB's spokesperson.

"It helps working professionals to gain deep strategy and leadership insights, specialise in either finance or marketing, enhance their decision-making abilities as well as strengthen managerial skills," says a note issued by the school.

The programme starts on January 13, 2019 in Mumbai and on January 18, 2019 in Bengaluru with a one-week residency on Mohali and Hyderabad campus, respectively. From then, the classes will continue with alternate weekend classes (Saturday and Sunday) system interspersed with online components in the intervening weekends.

It also includes one week of international residency in an Asian country later in the year, and ends with another week of classes on one of the ISB campuses. The classes will be conducted on alternate weekends at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru and Indian School of Design and Innovation, Mumbai.

The admission process is on and will conclude by end of December. Currently, 50 people have taken this programme in Hyderabad and 35 in Delhi. The one year, weekend programme for working professionals costs around Rs 30 lakh per person. The business school right now has no plans to roll out the programme in other cities as it has covered some of the important catchment areas for now.

