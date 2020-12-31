scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

ISRO chairman K Sivan gets one-year extension as Department of Space secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022

ISRO Chairman K Sivan ISRO Chairman K Sivan

K Sivan has been given an one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of K Sivan, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.

Also read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites on Jan 1

Also read: Centre releases 148-page coronavirus vaccination guidelines; drive likely to start in Jan

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos