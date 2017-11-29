It might seem like a daunting goal, but ISRO is known for having mastered such projects before. Now, a month before new year, a top official of the space research organisation has revealed that ISRO is planning to launch one rocket every month in 2018 from its spaceport, Sriharikota.

"We are planning to have at least one launch mission a month in 2018 to deploy satellites in the earth's orbit for various applications," said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, as mentioned in a report in India Today.

Kumar also mentioned that there has been an increase in the budget. ISRO was given a budget of about Rs 9,000 crore for 2017-2018.

"For 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years, we are looking to receive increased budgets from the country in view of the missions," he further added while addressing the press at the inauguration of a Gallery on Space Technology at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum in Bengaluru.

The first of these missions is likely to be launched in December end. The Cartosat-2E remote-sensing spacecraft along with 28 nano and micro-satellites will be the first mission, which would be launched by early January if not by its planned date.

ISRO is also teaming up with TeamIndus, the Indian team amongst the five finalists competing for the $30Amillion Google Lunar XPRIZE. They are working to fly a 600kg spacecraft designed by TeamIndus on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) before March 31, 2018 for the competition. Kumar said that there are still a lot of discussions going on for this launch.

"It is never too late to do anything in science and technology. We can always make a mark. When we put in our best efforts, no one can beat us," the ISRO head said.

Kumar also commented on the Chadrayan-2 mission and said that work was going on full swing.

