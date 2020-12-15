Jammu, Srinagar to get metro rail soon; project to be completed in two years

Jammu and Srinagar are set to get their own metro rail networks. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the Light Metro Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Dheeraj Gupta and other officials.

The Jammu Light Rail System will be 23km in length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana. Srinagar will get a network of 25 km and 24 stations. "It was informed that the Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometre length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana whereas Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometre length which included 12.5-kilometre length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor)," said the representatives of the MAHA-Metro who gave a presentation on the works related to the metro.

LG Sinha emphasised on the speedy implementation of the project. He said that the project, once approved, should be completed within two years.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the metro rail system would have a positive impact on the economy and the quality of life of the residents. He said that the project would be a leap towards sustainable public transport and said that it would be cost-effective.

