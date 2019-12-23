Jharkhand Assembly Election results: Raghubar Das seeks 6th consecutive term from Jamshedpur East

Jharkhand Assembly election: The election results for the 81-seat Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will be announced today. The final counting of results began at 8 am today, and after the postal ballots, the counting for EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) was started at 8.30 AM. State's Chief Minister Raghubar Das is seeking sixth consecutive term from his Jamshedpur East seat. At present, there is a BJP government in the state.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Das had won the Jamshedpur East seat by nearly 70,000 votes. The 64-year-old is tasked to write a history of repeating his CM term- one not broken by any Jharkhand CM in the 19 years since the state existed.

However, India Today-Axis My India exit poll says Hemant Soren, the working president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has emerged as the most favoured chief ministerial candidate in Jharkhand. As per the early trends, Das is leading from Jamshedpur (East) seat.

In the exit polls, around 29 per cent of the voters favoured Hemant Soren as their chief ministerial candidate. Das received 26 per cent votes in the exit poll on the question, "Who would you like to be the next chief minister?" Moreover, the BJP could face a major setback in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, suggest exit poll survey.

Das is contesting against his party's rebel Saryu Rai, who has revolted against the BJP leadership after being denied a party ticket.

Polling in Jharkhand ended two days ago on Friday, while voting was held in five phases in the state.

