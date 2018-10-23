Kaiterra expands footprint in India, launches commercial indoor air quality monitor Sensedge

Beijing-based Kaiterra, specialising in indoor air quality monitors, entered the Indian market last year and is expanding its footprint in the country with the launch of Sensedge. Sensedge is capable of accurately monitoring air quality on a real-time basis. Its other features include real-time, accurate monitoring of PM2.5, CO2, TVOC, temperature, and humidity; end-to-end encryption for secure data transfer; continuous data collection via a cloud-based server and local storage; simple and intuitive user experience. It is also equipped with TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds) and CO2 sensors.

"All Kaiterra air quality monitors use laser-based light scattering to measure particulate matter (PM2.5). This is done by drawing air into the device, and when particles in the air hit the laser, they are diffracted onto a sensor. This allows us to count and measure every individual particle in real-time,"says Nita Soans, CEO India, Kaiterra.

Sensedge has been designed for commercial setup and Kaiterra is working with several facilities management companies, clean air service providers, and also directly with human resource, employee wellness and sustainability teams inside corporations to help them understand the value in providing healthy workspaces for their employees.

This new air quality monitor can be bundled with commercial air purifiers too. "All of our resellers do bundle the Sensedge with commercial air purifiers. We work with several clean air service providers, who use different brands for their air purification services. Currently, our resellers in India for the Sensedge include, Breathe Easy Labs, Devic Earth, Nirvana India, Sierratec and a few others," adds Soans.

Kaiterra claims that Sensedge commercial air quality monitor is designed to have a long life due to its unique swappable sensor design. With most air quality monitors, the sensor is what reduces the life of the product, requiring it to be shipped back to the factory for recalibration once a year, which results in weeks of lost air quality data as well as cumbersome logistics shipping the product back and forth. Sensedge's design removes the need to recalibrate by allowing the user to simply switch out the old sensor cartridge and replace it with a new one in seconds.

The company has received an overwhelming response for Sensedge. "We have had orders for the Sensedge from a number of multinational corporations. Several facilities management companies we work with are also seeing increasing demand for clean air workspaces from their clients,"says Soans.