Karnataka By-election 2019 LIVE: 31.02% voter turnout in third round of polling at 1 pm

The fate of the BS Yediyurappa government would be decided soon as 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka are undergoing their crucial by-elections. Voting began at 7am on Thursday and would wrap up by 6pm. Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur are the constituencies that are undergoing the Karnataka by-elections. The results of the elections would be declared on December 9.

The BS Yediyurappa government came to power after dethroning the JDS-Congress coalition government. These seats were vacant after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs. The BJP needs to win at least six of these 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly.

Follow the updates here:

1:55pm: The voter turnout was recorded 31.02 per cent in the 15 assembly seats in Karnataka in the third round of polling: Election Commission

1:40pm: According to Secretariat of the Election Commission of India, in the third round of voting at 1 pm, the voter turnout in Yellapur constituency was recorded 40.89 per cent. Here is a list of voter turnout for the 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka till 1 pm: