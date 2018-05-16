Karnataka election result: Congress plans to take all MLAs to Bengaluru resort over fear of defection

A day after the Karnataka Assembly election result, it is now time for some 'resort politics' for the Congress party, which won 78 of total 222 seats. Since none of three top parties - BJP (104 seats), Congress (78) and JD(S) (38) - could cross the halfway mark of 112, the battle for numbers has become fiercer. Stakes are high as HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) has already assured support to the Congress but the BJP is confident that it has secret support of several JD(S) MLAs. Both the groups have now approached Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government, but the governor has not given green signal to either of the parties so far.

After a dozen winning Congress MLAs didn't attend the party meeting on Wednesday, the Congress party has decided to move all winning MLAs to Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru where they will stay for the next few days. Interestingly, it was the same hotel where 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat were flown in during the Rajya Sabha elections last year.

Eagleton resort in Bengaluru is a private luxury hotel. The resort was in news during the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat in 2017 when the Congress alleged the 'poaching' by the BJP. To protect its flock, the Congress flew around 44 of its MLAs to the resort where they stayed for several days. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi had accused the BJP of flushing crores of rupees for horse-trading in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the BJP under party President Amit Shah has already started aggressive planning for the outside support. The Congress as well JD(S) fear some of their MLAs might get lured towards the BJP.

Earlier during the day, JD(S) leader and CM elect HD Kumaraswamy said the BJP was trying to buy the party MLAs by offering over Rs 100 crore to each candidate to break ranks and support the saffron party. "Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money. The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs...the BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horse-trading," PTI quoted him saying. He added the BJP can't form the government without having enough numbers.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, junked the charge, calling it imaginary. "This (talk of) Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore is imaginary. The BJP is not doing this. We are not in the habit of practising horse-trading. This is the kind of politics JD(S) and Congress do. We are going by the rule book and we will form the government," Javadekar said, reported the agency.