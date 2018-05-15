Karnataka elections final results 2018: Here are the winning candidates

Counting for 222 constituencies of Karnataka State Assembly is painting an interesting picture as it draws to a close. The trends so far show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as the single largest political party after taking the lead in 104 seats. On the other hand, Congress is ahead on 78 seats, whereas the reagional Janata Dal (Secular) is on top in 37 constituencies in total.
The Congress has extended external support to JD(S) to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The national party has offered the chief minister's office to HD Kumarswamy, son of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.
Meanwhile, the chief ministerial candidates from both factions - Kumaraswamy from JD(S)-Congress and BJP's BS Yedurappa - have both met at the Governor's residence to stake claim to form government.
Here is the list of candidates who have already won in their respective constituencies:
- Afzalpur: MY Patil of Congress by 10,594 votes
- Aland: Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya of BJP by 697 votes
- Anekal: B Shivanna of Congress by 8,627 votes
- Arabhavi: Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi of BJP by 47,328 votes
- Arkalgud: AT Ramaswamy of JD(S) by 10,653 votes
- Arsikere: KM Shivalinge Gowda of JDS by 43,689 votes
- Athani: Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli of Congress by 2,331 votes
- Aurad: Prabhu Chauhan of BJP by 10,592 votes
- B.T.M. Layout: Ramalinga Reddy of Congress by 20,478 votes
- Babaleshwar: Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil of Congress by 29,715 votes
- Badami: Siddaramaiah of Congress by 1,696 votes
- Bagalkot: Veerabhadrayya Charantimath of BJP by 15,934 votes
- Bagepalli: SN Subbareddy of Congress by 14,013 votes
- Bailhongal: Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand of Congress by 5,122 votes
- Bangalore South: M Krishnappa of BJP by 28,196 votes
- Bangarapet: S.N.Narayanaswamy K.M. of Congress by 21,571 votes
- Bantval: Rajesh Naik U of BJP by 15,971 votes
- Basavakalyan: B Narayanrao of Congress by 17,272 votes
- Basavana Bagevadi: Shivanand Patil of Congress by 3,186 votes
- Basavanagudi: Ravisubramanya LA of BJP by 38,009 votes
- Belgaum Dakshin: Abhay Patil of BJP by 58,692 votes
- Belgaum Rural: Laxmi Hebbalkar of Congress by 51,724 votes
- Belgam Uttar: Anil S Benake of BJP by 17,264 votes
- Bellary: B Nagendra of Congress by 2,679 votes
- Bellary City: G Somasekhara Reddy of BJP by 16,155 votes
- Belthangady: Harish Poonja of BJP by 22,974 votes
- Belur: Lingesha KS of JD(S) by 19,690 votes
- Bhadravati: BK Sangameshwara of Congress by 11,567 votes
- Bhalki: Eshwar Khandre of Congress by 21,438 votes
- Bhatkal: Sunil Biliya Naik of BJP by 5,930 votes
- Bidar: Rahim Khan of Congress by 10,245 votes
- Bidar South: Bandeppa of JD(S) by 12,742 votes
- Bijapur City: Basanagoud R Patil of BJP by 6,413 votes
- Bilgi: Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of BJP by 4,811 votes
- Bommanahalli: Sathish Reddy M of BJP by 47,162 votes
- Byadgi: Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa of BJP by 21,271 votes
- Byatarayanapura: Krishna Byregowda of Congress by 5,671 votes
- Byndoor: BM Sukumar Shetty of BJP by 24,393 votes
- CV Raman Nagar: S Raghu of BJP by 12,227 votes
- Challakere: T Raghumurthy of Congress by 13,539 votes
- Chamaraja: L Nagendra of BJP by 14,936 votes
- Chamarajanagar: C Puttarangashetty of Congress by 4,913 votes
- Chamrajpet: BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of Congress by 33,137 votes
- Chamundeshwari: GT Deve Gowda of JD(S) by 36.042 votes
- Channagiri: K Madalu Virupakshappa of BJP by 25,780 votes
- Channapatna: HD Kumarswamy of JD(S) by 21,530 votes
- Chickpet: Uday B Garudachar of BJP by 7,934 votes
- Chikkaballapur: K Sudhakar of Congress by 30,431 votes
- Chikkodi Sadalga: Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri of Congress by 10,569 votes
- Chikmagalur: CT Ravi of BJP by 26,314 votes
- Chiknayakanhalli: JC Madhu Swamy of BJP by 10,277 votes
- Chincholi: Dr Umesh G Jadhav of Congress by 19,212 votes
- Chintamani: JK Krishna Reddy of JDS by 5,673 votes
- Chitradurga: GH Thippareddy of BJP by 32,985 votes
- Chittapur: Priyank Kharage of Congress by 4,393 votes
- Dasarahalli: R Manjunatha of JD(S) by 10,675 votes
- Davanagere North: SA Ravindranath of BJP by 4,071 votes
- Davanagere South: Shamanur Shivshankarappa of Congress by 15,884 votes
- Devadurga: Shivana Gouda Nayak of BJP by 21,045 votes
- Devanahalli: Narayanaswamy LN of JDS by 17,010 votes
- Dharwad: Amrut Ayyappa Desai of Congress by 20,340 votes
- Doddaballapur: T Venkataramanaiah of Congress by 9,945 votes
- Gadag: Hanamantagouda Krishnagouda Patil of Congress by 1,868 votes
- Gandhi Nagar: Dinesh Gundu Rao of Congress by 10,700 votes
- Gangawati: Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli of BJP by 7,973 votes
- Gauribidanur: NH Shivashankara Reddy of Congress by 9,168 votes
- Gokak: Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of BJP by 14,280 votes
- Govindraj Nagar: V Somanna of Congress by 11,375 votes
- Gubbi: SR Srinivas of JDS by 9,081 votes
- Gulbarga Dakshin: Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda of Congress by 5,431 votes
- Gulbarga Rural: Basawaraj Mattimud of BJP by 12,386 votes
- Gulbarga Uttar: Kaneez Fatima of BJP by 5,940 votes
- Gundlupet: CS Niranjan Kumar of BJP by 16,684 votes
- Gurmitkal: Nagangouda Kandkur of JD(S) by 24,480 votes
- Hadagalli: PT Parameshwara Naik of Congress by 9,178 votes
- Hagaribommanahalli: Bheema Naik LBP of Congress by 7,232 votes
- Haliyal: Deshpande RV of Congress by 5,140 votes
- Hangal: CM Udasi of BJP by 6,514 votes
- Hanur: R Narendra of Congress by 3,513 votes
- Harapanahalli: G Karunajara Reddy of BJP by 9,647 votes
- Harihar: S Ramappa of Congress by 7,260 votes
- Hassan: Preetham J Gowda of BJP by 13,006 votes
- Haveri: Neharu Olekar of BJP by 11,304 votes
- Hebbal: Suresh BS of Congress by 21,140 votes
- Heggadadevankote: Anil Kumar C of Congress by 22,093 votes
- Hirekerur: Basavanagouda Patil of Congress by 555 votes
- Hiriyur: K Poornima of BJP by 12,875 votes
- Holalkere: M Chandrappa of BJP by 38,940 votes
- Holenarasipur: HD Revanna of JD(S) by 43,832 votes
- Honnali: MP Renukacharya of BJP by 4,233 votes
- Hosadurga: Gulihatti D Shekar of BJP by 25,992 votes
- Hosakote: N Nagaraju of Congress by 7,597 votes
- Hubli-Dharwad Central: Jagadish Shettar of BJP by 21,762 votes
- Hubli-Dharwad West: Arvind Bellad of BJP by 40,487 votes
- Hubli-dharwad East: Abbayya Prasad of Congress by 21,042 votes
- Hukkeri: Umesh Vishwanath Katti of BJP by 15,385 votes
- Humnabad: Rajshekhar of Congress by 31,814 votes
- Hunasuru: Adaguru H Vishwanath of JDS by 8,575 votes
- Hungund: Doddanagouda G Patil of BJP by 5,227 votes