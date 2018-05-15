Karnataka elections final results 2018: Here are the winning candidates

Counting for 222 constituencies of Karnataka State Assembly is painting an interesting picture as it draws to a close. The trends so far show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as the single largest political party after taking the lead in 104 seats. On the other hand, Congress is ahead on 78 seats, whereas the reagional Janata Dal (Secular) is on top in 37 constituencies in total.

The Congress has extended external support to JD(S) to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The national party has offered the chief minister's office to HD Kumarswamy, son of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Meanwhile, the chief ministerial candidates from both factions - Kumaraswamy from JD(S)-Congress and BJP's BS Yedurappa - have both met at the Governor's residence to stake claim to form government.

Here is the list of candidates who have already won in their respective constituencies: