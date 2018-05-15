scorecardresearch
Karnataka elections final results 2018: Here are the winning candidates

Karnataka elections results for 222 constituencies are almost all out in the open. Here is the list of candidates who won in their respective constituencies.

Counting for 222 constituencies of Karnataka State Assembly is painting an interesting picture as it draws to a close. The trends so far show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge as the single largest political party after taking the lead in 104 seats. On the other hand, Congress is ahead on 78 seats, whereas the reagional Janata Dal (Secular) is on top in 37 constituencies in total.

The Congress has extended external support to JD(S) to stake claim to form government in Karnataka. The national party has offered the chief minister's office to HD Kumarswamy, son of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Meanwhile, the chief ministerial candidates from both factions - Kumaraswamy from JD(S)-Congress and BJP's BS Yedurappa - have both met at the Governor's residence to stake claim to form government.

Here is the list of candidates who have already won in their respective constituencies:

  1. Afzalpur: MY Patil of Congress by 10,594 votes
  2. Aland: Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya of BJP by 697 votes
  3. Anekal: B Shivanna of Congress by 8,627 votes
  4. Arabhavi: Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi of BJP by 47,328 votes
  5. Arkalgud: AT Ramaswamy of JD(S) by 10,653 votes
  6. Arsikere: KM Shivalinge Gowda of JDS by 43,689 votes
  7. Athani: Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli of Congress by 2,331 votes
  8. Aurad: Prabhu Chauhan of BJP by 10,592 votes
  9. B.T.M. Layout: Ramalinga Reddy of Congress by 20,478 votes
  10. Babaleshwar: Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil of Congress by 29,715 votes
  11. Badami: Siddaramaiah of Congress by 1,696 votes
  12. Bagalkot: Veerabhadrayya Charantimath of BJP by 15,934 votes
  13. Bagepalli: SN Subbareddy of Congress by 14,013 votes
  14. Bailhongal: Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand of Congress by 5,122 votes
  15. Bangalore South: M Krishnappa of BJP by 28,196 votes
  16. Bangarapet: S.N.Narayanaswamy K.M. of Congress by 21,571 votes
  17. Bantval: Rajesh Naik U of BJP by 15,971 votes
  18. Basavakalyan: B Narayanrao of Congress by 17,272 votes
  19. Basavana Bagevadi: Shivanand Patil of Congress by 3,186 votes
  20. Basavanagudi: Ravisubramanya LA of BJP by 38,009 votes
  21. Belgaum Dakshin: Abhay Patil of BJP by 58,692 votes
  22. Belgaum Rural: Laxmi Hebbalkar of Congress by 51,724 votes
  23. Belgam Uttar: Anil S Benake of BJP by 17,264 votes
  24. Bellary: B Nagendra of Congress by 2,679 votes
  25. Bellary City: G Somasekhara Reddy of BJP by 16,155 votes
  26. Belthangady: Harish Poonja of BJP by 22,974 votes
  27. Belur: Lingesha KS of JD(S) by 19,690 votes
  28. Bhadravati: BK Sangameshwara of Congress by 11,567 votes
  29. Bhalki: Eshwar Khandre of Congress by 21,438 votes
  30. Bhatkal: Sunil Biliya Naik of BJP by 5,930 votes
  31. Bidar: Rahim Khan of Congress by 10,245 votes
  32. Bidar South: Bandeppa of JD(S) by 12,742 votes
  33. Bijapur City: Basanagoud R Patil of BJP by 6,413 votes
  34. Bilgi: Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of BJP by 4,811 votes
  35. Bommanahalli: Sathish Reddy M of BJP by 47,162 votes
  36. Byadgi: Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa of BJP by 21,271 votes
  37. Byatarayanapura: Krishna Byregowda of Congress by 5,671 votes
  38. Byndoor: BM Sukumar Shetty of BJP by 24,393 votes
  39. CV Raman Nagar: S Raghu of BJP by 12,227 votes
  40. Challakere: T Raghumurthy of Congress by 13,539 votes
  41. Chamaraja: L Nagendra of BJP by 14,936 votes
  42. Chamarajanagar: C Puttarangashetty of Congress by 4,913 votes
  43. Chamrajpet: BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of Congress by 33,137 votes
  44. Chamundeshwari: GT Deve Gowda of JD(S) by 36.042 votes
  45. Channagiri: K Madalu Virupakshappa of BJP by 25,780 votes
  46. Channapatna: HD Kumarswamy of JD(S) by 21,530 votes
  47. Chickpet: Uday B Garudachar of BJP by 7,934 votes
  48. Chikkaballapur: K Sudhakar of Congress by 30,431 votes
  49. Chikkodi Sadalga: Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri of Congress by 10,569 votes
  50. Chikmagalur: CT Ravi of BJP by 26,314 votes
  51. Chiknayakanhalli: JC Madhu Swamy of BJP by 10,277 votes
  52. Chincholi: Dr Umesh G Jadhav of Congress by 19,212 votes
  53. Chintamani: JK Krishna Reddy of JDS by 5,673 votes
  54. Chitradurga: GH Thippareddy of BJP by 32,985 votes
  55. Chittapur: Priyank Kharage of Congress by 4,393 votes
  56. Dasarahalli: R Manjunatha of JD(S) by 10,675 votes
  57. Davanagere North: SA Ravindranath of BJP by 4,071 votes
  58. Davanagere South: Shamanur Shivshankarappa of Congress by 15,884 votes
  59. Devadurga: Shivana Gouda Nayak of BJP by 21,045 votes
  60. Devanahalli: Narayanaswamy LN of JDS by 17,010 votes
  61. Dharwad: Amrut Ayyappa Desai of Congress by 20,340 votes
  62. Doddaballapur: T Venkataramanaiah of Congress by 9,945 votes
  63. Gadag: Hanamantagouda Krishnagouda Patil of Congress by 1,868 votes
  64. Gandhi Nagar: Dinesh Gundu Rao of Congress by 10,700 votes
  65. Gangawati: Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli of BJP by 7,973 votes
  66. Gauribidanur: NH Shivashankara Reddy of Congress by 9,168 votes
  67. Gokak: Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of BJP by 14,280 votes
  68. Govindraj Nagar: V Somanna of Congress by 11,375 votes
  69. Gubbi: SR Srinivas of JDS by 9,081 votes
  70. Gulbarga Dakshin: Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda of Congress by 5,431 votes
  71. Gulbarga Rural: Basawaraj Mattimud of BJP by 12,386 votes
  72. Gulbarga Uttar: Kaneez Fatima of BJP by 5,940 votes
  73. Gundlupet: CS Niranjan Kumar of BJP by 16,684 votes
  74. Gurmitkal: Nagangouda Kandkur of JD(S) by 24,480 votes
  75. Hadagalli: PT Parameshwara Naik of Congress by 9,178 votes
  76. Hagaribommanahalli: Bheema Naik LBP of Congress by 7,232 votes
  77. Haliyal: Deshpande RV of Congress by 5,140 votes
  78. Hangal: CM Udasi of BJP by 6,514 votes
  79. Hanur: R Narendra of Congress by 3,513 votes
  80. Harapanahalli: G Karunajara Reddy of BJP by 9,647 votes
  81. Harihar: S Ramappa of Congress by 7,260 votes
  82. Hassan: Preetham J Gowda of BJP by 13,006 votes
  83. Haveri: Neharu Olekar of BJP by 11,304 votes
  84. Hebbal: Suresh BS of Congress by 21,140 votes
  85. Heggadadevankote: Anil Kumar C of Congress by 22,093 votes
  86. Hirekerur: Basavanagouda Patil of Congress by 555 votes
  87. Hiriyur: K Poornima of BJP by 12,875 votes
  88. Holalkere: M Chandrappa of BJP by 38,940 votes
  89. Holenarasipur: HD Revanna of JD(S) by 43,832 votes
  90. Honnali: MP Renukacharya of BJP by 4,233 votes
  91. Hosadurga: Gulihatti D Shekar of BJP by 25,992 votes
  92. Hosakote: N Nagaraju of Congress by 7,597 votes
  93. Hubli-Dharwad Central: Jagadish Shettar of BJP by 21,762 votes
  94. Hubli-Dharwad West: Arvind Bellad of BJP by 40,487 votes
  95. Hubli-dharwad East: Abbayya Prasad of Congress by 21,042 votes
  96. Hukkeri: Umesh Vishwanath Katti of BJP by 15,385 votes
  97. Humnabad: Rajshekhar of Congress by 31,814 votes
  98. Hunasuru: Adaguru H Vishwanath of JDS by 8,575 votes
  99. Hungund: Doddanagouda G Patil of BJP by 5,227 votes

 

