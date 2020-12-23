Karnataka's night curfew to begin today; all you need to know

After Maharashtra, the Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in the state, effective from today till January 2. The night curfew has been announced in view of the new coronavirus strain discovered in the United Kingdom, which is reported to be 70 per cent more infectious.

The announcement was made by the state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He said that the night curfew in Karnataka will remain in place till January 2. "In view of the new strain of coronavirus, it has been decided to impose night curfew from today to January 2 between 10 PM to 6 AM. I request everyone to cooperate," news agency ANI reported, quoting Yediyurappa.

With this, Karnataka has become the second state after Maharashtra to impose night curfew amid growing concerns over the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK.

Addressing media, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the night curfew has been imposed to prevent and contain the spread of mutated virus found in the UK.

"We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state," said Sudhakar, reported ANI. He further stated that there is no restriction on inter-state travel.

As per the order, all passengers coming from the UK will have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR tests within 72 hours.

The move is being seen as an effort to avoid public gathering during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

When asked if Christmas celebrations would be allowed, he said, "Between December 23 and January 2, no event or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of event."

Maharashtra government on Monday imposed night curfew across Mumbai and all municipal corporation areas between 11 PM and 6 AM till January 5, in view of the new strain of coronavirus. The state government made the announcement days after the emergence of a new and highly transmissible coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. Several nations, including India, have already announced a temporary ban on all flights from the country.

