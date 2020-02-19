Kem chho Trump! World's largest cricket stadium all set to host POTUS

One of the major attractions of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India will be POTUS inaugurating the world's largest cricket stadium in Motera, Gujarat. The event -- dubbed as 'Kem chho Trump' or 'Howdy! Trump' -- will see the US President taking part in a roadshow before inaugurating the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, on February 24.

Trump is the fourth head of the state to visit the capital city of Ahmedabad after those from China, Japan and Israel. According to the Gujarat Cricket Association, this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project. Modi, during his tenure as the GCA chief, had expressed his desire to build a new stadium of maximum capacity in the state. When he was sworn in as the PM in 2014, BJP President Amit Shah took over the GCA's command.

As per reports, to make the inauguration ceremony a grand event, the Gujarat Cricket Association will spend crores of rupees to host the US President. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra tweeted that the 'Namaste Trump' event was getting "bigger and bigger". He said more than 1 lakh participants had already confirmed their registration for the 22-km road-show that would be held during Trump's visit. Earlier this month, Trump had said PM Modi promised "millions and millions" of people would line his route during his visit to Gujarat.

About world's largest stadium