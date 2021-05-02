Kerala election results 2021: Full list of winners on all 140 constituencies

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has settled into a comfortable lead in Kerala after the first few rounds of vote counting for the 2021 state assembly elections. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) remains a distant second, whereas Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in teetering on the margins.
LDF is leading on 89 seats as of now in the state, whereas UDF is ahead of 45 seats. The BJP is has maintained a lead on 3 seats, while others have gone up on 3 seat.
Incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has gathered a comfortable lead from the Dharmadam constituency. Buoyed by the exit polls and his internal calculations, he had exuded confidence of a definite victory leading to his re-election in Kerala.
Congress veteran Oommen Chandy is ahead on the Puthuppally seat. 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who is contesting on BJP's ticket, is maintaining his lead on the Palakkad; he is ahead of Congress' Shafi Parambil who had won the seat in 2016.
Below is the full list of winners on all 140 constituencies in the Kerala election results 2021. (The list will be updated as results come)
Manjeshwaram
Kasaragod
Udma
Kanhangad
Thrikaripur
Payyanur
Kalliasseri
Taliparamba
Irikkur
Azhikode
Kannur
Dharmadom
Thalassery
Kuthuparamba
Mattanur
Peravoor
Mananthavady
Sulthan Bathery
Kalpetta
Vatakara
Kuttiady
Nadapuram
Koyilandy
Perambra
Balussery
Elathur
Kozhikode North
Kozhikode South
Beypore
Kunnamangalam
Koduvally
Thiruvambady
Kondotty
Eranad
Nilambur
Wandoor
Manjeri
Perinthalmanna
Mankada
Malappuram
Vengara
Vallikkunnu
TirurangadiPonnani
Tanur
Tirur
Kottakkal
Thavanur
Ponnani
Thrithala
Pattambi
Shornur
Ottapalam
Kongad
Mannarkkad
Malampuzha
Palakkad
TarurAlathur
Chittur
Nenmara
Alathur
Chelakkara
Kunnamkulam
Guruvayur
Manalur
Wadakkanchery
Ollur
Thrissur
Nattika
Kaipamangalam
Irinjalakuda
Puthukkad
Chalakudy
Kodungallur
Perumbavoor
Angamaly
Aluva
Kalamassery
Paravur
Vypin
Kochi
Thrippunithura
Ernakulam
Thrikkakara
Kunnathunad
Piravom
MuvattupuzhaIdukki
Kothamangalam
Devikulam
Udumbanchola
Thodupuzha
Idukki
Peerumade
Pala
Kaduthuruthy
Vaikom
Ettumanoor
Kottayam
Puthuppally
Changanassery
Kanjirappally
Poonjar
Aroor
Cherthala
Alappuzha
Ambalappuzha
Kuttanad
Haripad
Kayamkulam
Mavelikara
Chengannur
Thiruvalla
Ranni
Aranmula
Konni
Adoor
Karunagapally
Chavara
Kunnathur
Kottarakkara
Pathanapuram
Punalur
Chadayamangalam
Kundara
Kollam
Eravipuram
Chathannoor
Varkala
Attingal
Chirayinkeezhu
Nedumangad
Vamanapuram
Kazhakkoottam
Vattiyoorkavu
Thiruvananthapuram
Nemom
Aruvikkara
Parassala
Kattakkada
Kovalam
Neyyattinkara
