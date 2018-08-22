Kerala floods: Anand Mahindra shares heart-warming picture, calls it 'incredible India'

The monsoon fury wreaked havoc in Kerala, killing over 234 people and displacing over 15 lakh people across the state. Kerala has suffered huge losses to personal as well as government properties. People from all across the country, the Centre as well as the state governments and countries like the UAE, have extended financial support to the flood-ravaged state.

Amid reports of such devastation, there are several stories of unsung heroes, which have touched the hearts of Indians.

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, who's very active on Twitter, shared one such picture on the social media website that shows a journalist hugging a man who has been rescued from a flood-hit area. "Just saw this pic on the net. Apparently, a Punjab TV journalist comforting a man in Kerala who he had helped take to a safer place... This is the India that makes me proud. This is Incredible India...," tweeted Mahindra.

Just saw this pic on the net. Apparently a Punjab TV journalist comforting a man in Kerala who he had helped take to a safer place.. This is the India that makes me proud. This is Incredible India... pic.twitter.com/aYrjN71zo5 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2018

Recently, a fisherman, Jaisal KP, had been widely praised for laying on a water-logged area to ensure that women and children use his back to climb onboard a boat. The video of this selfless act was widely shared on social media.

The fishermen community was praised by the Kerala CM who called them "real heroes". "When they return home to their own districts, the administration there should ensure that they are given a heroes welcome,'' he said.

A Kerala college student, who was recently trolled on social media for selling fish after college hours, also contributed Rs 1.5 lakh to the CM Disaster Relief Fund. The story of Hanan Hamid, a college student from Thrissur, had gone viral on social media after a Malayalam newspaper reported how she earned a living by travelling 65km to sell fish.

PTI quoted Hanan saying that the money was donated by various people after the story of her struggle to fund her studies and take care of her family was widely shared on the social media. "I had got the amount from people and I am happy to give back the amount to the needy," she said.

The UAE government has also promised to provide Rs 700 crore financial assistance to Kerala. A sizeable number of Malayali people work in the Muslim country.

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also promised the people to rebuild a 'new Kerala'. The Kerala government has also asked for Rs 2,600-crore special package from the Centre for the redevelopment of flood-hit areas. The state has issued an order for granting of Rs 25,000 to each panchayat ward in the flood-affected areas for cleaning efforts. Similarly, Corporation and Municipal wards in the affected areas will be given Rs 50,000.

Cabinet decided to submit to the Central Govt a comprehensive plan that will enable the rehabilitation of the affected people and the rebuilding of Kerala. Our aim is not merely a restoration of the State to pre-flood times but the creation of a new Kerala. #KeralaFloodRelief - CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 21, 2018

Meanwhile, the Southern Naval command on Wednesday called off its 14-day long rescue operations in Kerala, saying there were no more requests for evacuation as waters receding in affected areas.

