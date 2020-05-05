Lockdown 3.0: Bengaluru man buys Rs 52,841 of liquor; seller booked

A customer made liquor purchases of Rs 52,841 on Monday after wine shops across the country were permitted to restart their operations. The bill has landed the Bengaluru shop in trouble with the excise department. The customer, who remains unidentified, purchased multiple bottles of 17 items violating excise rules amounting to 13.5 litres of liquor and 35 litres of beer..

The excise department rules state that a seller cannot sell more than 2.6 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) or 18 litres of beer to a customer in a day. Once the bill started doing the rounds on social media, the excise department came to know of it. The retailer, Vanilla Spirit Zone, is based in Tavarekere in Bengaluru South.

The violation can also land the customer in trouble as the rules prohibit a person from carrying 2.6 litres of any kind of alcohol.

According to the Times of India, when the seller was questioned, he said that there were eight people who made the purchase but the bill was paid through one card. "We are investigating his claim and only then we will decide on what penal action to be taken against him," said A Giri, excise DC, Bengaluru South. The officials are trying to trace down the buyer.

On Monday itself, Karnataka recorded sales of Rs 45 crore. Another such bill from Karnataka, exceeding Rs 59,000 has gone viral.

Similarly in Uttar Pradesh, sales of Rs 100 crore was recorded in the state. As relaxations were allowed on Monday, people flocked to liquor stores, violating social distancing norms. Delhi, on Monday evening, announced a 70 per cent hike on alcohol prices.

