Lockdown 3.0: Delhi govt giving 'too much' relaxation during lockdown, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Monday, expressed concerns over the relaxation of lockdown norms in Delhi. He said that the Delhi government has allowed too much relaxation in the capital.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that considering Delhi's current coronavirus count, it should follow strict lockdown norms. "I should not comment on what more needs to be done in Delhi, as it may be taken as a political statement. But considering the current status, I personally feel that more stringent action needs to be taken in the national capital to combat COVID-19. I think that minimum relaxation should be given by Delhi government during coronavirus-induced lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19," he added.

