Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 Live Updates: Phase 2 of polling to end soon; 52.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls 2019: The phase two of the Lok Sabha election is coming to an end, with over 50 per cent of voter turnout till 3pm. Tamil Nadu, where election is being held for maximum 38 seats, has recorded 52.02 per cent voter turnout. In Maharashtra, voting percentage has remained 46.63 per cent till 3pm. Other states with over 50 per cent voter turnout include Odisha (53 per cent), Manipur (67.5 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (50.39 per cent), Chhattisgarh (59.72 per cent), and Karnataka 49.26 per cent.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 voting on April 18; FAQs, polling on 95 seats

Here are the live updates on the phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

6:05pm:

6:00pm: PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Amreli, Gujarat.

4.59pm: Voter turnout till 3 PM for 2nd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 Maharashtra - 46.63%, Tamil Nadu - 52.02%, Odisha - 53%, Manipur - 67.5%, Uttar Pradesh - 50.39%, Chhattisgarh - 59.72%, Karnataka - 49.26%.

4.45pm: 107-year-old Padma awardee, Saalumarada Thimmakka, casts her vote for the Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency.

Karnataka: 107-year-old Padma awardee, Saalumarada Thimmakka casts her vote for the Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/e7dJJgI2bO - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

4.26pm: Who is Shakti Bhargav, the man who threw shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao? As per the Facebook profile of the accused, he is a self-acclaimed whistle-blower. His online profile shows he was concerned over the closure of several mills in Kanpur.

Also read: Who is Shakti Bhargav, the man who threw shoe at BJP MP

4.20pm: Manipur and Karnataka both see 67.5% voter turnout till 3 pm. Maharashtra sees 46.63%.

4.15pm: Father of a victim in Malegaon blast has filed application against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur after she was declared BJP candidate from Bhopal. Application has questioned her candidature before NIA court citing her health which was one of the reasons in her bail application: ANI

4.10pm: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on alliance with Congress: "We had made one last effort, Sanjay Singh ji held talks, but can't understand that after almost finalizing the matter and seat sharing why the Congress stepped back last evening."

4.04pm: Manipur registered 49.7% voters, while Karnataka registered 36.31% voters till 1 pm.

4.03pm: Senior citizens come out in full force to vote.

4.02pm: West Bengal poll percentage till 3.00 pm - Jalpaiguri (SC) - 71.32%,Darjeeling - 63.14%, Raiganj - 61.84 %. State total - 65.43 %.

4.00pm: Visuals from a polling booth in Imphal.

3.59pm: Voter turnout till 3 pm in Jammu and Kashmir is 38.5%, including 5.7% in Srinagar.

3.57pm: Visuals from a polling booth in Assam's Nagaon.

3.55pm: Election Commission of India warns Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over his 'Modi ki Sena' comment, asks him to desist from using references to security forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future: ANI

3.50pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public meeting in Karnataka's Bagalkot, "The drama unfolding here in the state for the past one year is refusing to end. This drama has everything including emotions and revenge. Situation is such that we get to see overflow of emotions regularly in rallies and press conferences."

3.40pm: A 95-year-old man collapsed and later died while waiting for his turn to vote, at a polling booth in Ganjam. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead

3.20pm: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his family cast their vote.

3.15pm: Vivek Oberoi on his film 'PM Narendra Modi': "Everybody in the EC saw the film yesterday, we asked them how did you like the film?Can't tell you their response but we were happy with their answer; Only request is that the film should be allowed to release."

Vivek Oberoi on his film 'PM Narendra Modi': Everybody in the EC saw the film yesterday, we asked them how did you like the film?Can't tell you their response but we were happy with their answer; Only request is that the film should be allowed to release. pic.twitter.com/4iblyY2YYA - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

3.00pm: Voter turnout till 1 PM in Maharashtra is 35.4%.

Voter turnout till 1 PM in Maharashtra is 35.4%. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/W3eGR5B0ay - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

2.49pm: The Election Commission has allowed registered voters, who don't have a Voter ID card, to cast votes by showing other identity proof documents.

Read more: 'How to vote, get polling booth details without voter ID card'.

2.47pm: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

2.42pm: "Think before you vote! There is a woman abuser standing from @BJP4India in Bangalore South There is a woman cheater standing from BJP in Mysore There is a woman molester standing from BJP in Mangalore Think about your sister, wife, mother &friend before u vote!" says Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Think before you vote!! There is a woman abuser standing from @BJP4India in Bangalore South There is a woman cheater standing from BJP in Mysore There is a woman molester standing from BJP in Mangalore Think about your sister, wife, mother &friend before u vote!#VoteMaaDi pic.twitter.com/N9Koef0Jag - Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2019

2.15pm: An electronic voting machine was vandalised during a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Chopra, West Bengal.

2.07pm: Voter turnout till 1pm: West Bengal records highest 51.68% voterturnout till 1pm. Voter turnout in other states include 37.93% in Tamil Nadu; 46.76% in Assam; 29.88% in Jammu and Kashmir; 38.48 % in Uttar Pradesh; and 21.47% in Karnataka.

2.04pm: Criminal complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his 'chor' jibe; the Congress President during a rally in Maharashtra had said "all thieves have Modi in their surnames".

Criminal complaint filed in Delhi's Patiala House Court by one Joginder Tuli seeking direction to police for registration of FIR u/s 124A (IPC- Sedition charges) against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory statements against PM Narendra Modi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/XivDSWLKLq - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

2.02pm: 108-year-old Dharam Singh casts his vote in Thathri, Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

108-year-old Dharam Singh casts his vote in Thathri, Doda district in #JammuAndKashmir, this inspiring man is a motivation for the youth to step forward and participate in polling.#MakeYourMark#IndiaElections2019#LoksabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/jTsqmlTl9h - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 18, 2019

2.00pm: 25.6 per cent voting till noon in Bihar: Bihar recorded 25.6 per cent voting in five Lok Sabha seats till noon on Thursday amidst reports of EVM malfunctioning and poll boycott delaying the start of polling in some booths, reported PTI. Banka recorded the highest turnout at 28 per cent followed by 26.2 per cent in Kishanganj, 25.5 per cent in Purnea, 25 per cent in Katihar and 23 per cent in Bhagalpur, an election official said. Altogether 86.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect 68 candidates in the second phase of polling.

1.45pm: BJP leader Babul Supriyo on violence incidents in West Bengal: "The the Murderer of Democracy sitting as the CM of Bengal, no matter how much of Central Forces (Election Commission) deploys, contaminated Bengal Police will disrupt Free & Fair Polls."

The the Murderer of Democracy sitting as the CM of Bengal, no matter how much of Central Forces @ECISVEEP (Election Commission) deploys, contaminated Bengal Police will disrupt Free&Fair PollsVote shud be conducted after imposing Presidents Rule, throwing out the #TMchhi Govt - Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 18, 2019

1.37pm: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during press conference. The BJP leader was holding a press conference over the BJP ticket to Sadhvi Pragya.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

1.36pm: Voting process recorded and posted on Facebook; EC orders probe: Election officials have ordered an inquiry after some voters recorded their voting process at a polling booth here and posted it on Facebook, police said. As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting, an official said. (PTI)

1.31pm: Voting percentage in Karnataka till 1pm: 20%

Bangalore North: 15.33%

Bangalore Central: 16%

Bangalore South: 19.48%

1.29pm: The winning candidate won by just one vote in Santhemarahalli constituency in Karnataka Assembly Election 2004.

1.24pm: At least 305 faulty EVMs and 525 VVPATs have been replaced in Tamil Nadu alone so far, suggest reports. Voting is going on for 38 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Polling in Vellore seat was cancelled due to excessive use of "money power".

1.14pm: Congress leader and Karnataka Culture Minister DK Shivakumar casts his vote; reiterates: "Your vote is not only your right, it is your power."

Your vote is not only your right, it is your power. Use it for change & vote for saving democracy and building a progressive India for all our citizens. Vote for a MP and a Government that will deliver. #VoteNyayVoteCongress pic.twitter.com/PGyRejadXw - DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 18, 2019

1.03pm: BJP candidate from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, starts #VoteMaaDi campaign. "Now's time to keep out josh high," he tweeted.

I polled my vote. Did you? I'm initiating #VoteMaaDi challenge to encourage high voter turnout. I nominate @TVMohandasPai, @rajeev_mp & @KiranKS to post a selfie/video with hash tag #VoteForNewIndia & nominate 3 more people to do the same. Now's the time to keep our josh high! pic.twitter.com/sBqLcHOf8x - Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 18, 2019

1.00pm: Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah and Chief Minister N Biren Singh jump queues to vote in the election to the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. Voters, says many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people, reported ANI.

12.57pm: SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Poonam Sinha, holds a road show after filing nomination.

Lucknow: SP-BSP-RLD candidate from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Poonam Sinha, holds a road show after filing nomination; Shatrughan Sinha & Dimple Yadav also present #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/gxXojges3d - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

12.32pm: Security personnel lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevented them from casting their votes.

WB: Security personnel lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevented them from casting their votes at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra, in Islampur subdivision of North Dinajpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/XukT8B8Aol - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

12.28pm: Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP MP candidate from Amroha, says "fake voting has happened. Women in burkhas are not being checked for their identity. I heard a man wearing burkha was also caught."

12.08pm: Polling booth number 193 in Buldhana is being managed by specially-abled staff.

Maharashtra: Polling booth number 193 in Buldhana is being managed by specially-abled staff. Presiding officer, says, "This booth is being managed by specially-abled staff only. I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy." pic.twitter.com/i9P91BwzOE - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

11.52pm: NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar.

11.48am: Voter turnout till 11am.

Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh: 24.31%

Voter turnout in Bihar: 18.97%

Voter turnout in Assam: 26.39%

Voter turnout in Chhattisgarh: 26.2%

Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu: 30.62%

Voter turnout in West Bengal:33.52%

Voter turnout in Odisha: 33.10%

Voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir: 17.78%

11.25am: BJP General Secretary and candidate from Raiganj constituency, Debasree Chaudhuri, alleges TMC workers were trying to capture booth at Raiganj Coronation High School.

WB: BJP General Secy&candidate from Raiganj constituency Debasree Chaudhuri alleges TMC workers were trying to capture booth at Raiganj Coronation High School. Says "TMC workers were trying to capture booth. They were campaigning among Muslims there. This isn't election campaign" pic.twitter.com/BxQ19MoTxP - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

11.13am: Election statistic you should know.

11.11am: Hema Malini, BJP's candidate from Mathura, says: "Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts."

#WATCH BJP MP Candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini says, "Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts. SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6Xm5dWWz2u - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

11.09am: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe.

Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kpBBzwbU7K - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

11.08am: The EC's flying squad has seized Rs 11.85 lakh cash in Sion area of Mumbai City district, reports ANI. Besides, polling has temporarily halted at booth number 217 in Solapur's Shastri Nagar due to fault in Electronic Voting Machine.

11.07am: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College. He is the Congress candidate from Fatehpur Sikri.

Agra: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/l1rLK9F88C - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

11.00am: 11.61 polling recorded in Assam till 9 am: An estimated 11.61 per cent of the 69,10,592 electorate exercised their franchise in five parliamentary seats of Assam in the second phase polling on Thursday. Polling is being held in 8,992 polling booths in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous District(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies. Reports of EVM glitches have been reported from several booths in all the five constituencies and efforts are on to correct the snags, an election official said. PTI

10.55am: 7% polling in Odisha till 9 am: Around 7 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling Thursday in five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha. The electoral fortunes of 279 candidates, including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Jual Oram, will be decided in the second phase of voting. Over 76.93 lakh voters will decide the fate of 279 candidates in Thursday's polling. Out of the total electorate of 76,93,123, there are 37,47,493 women voters. At least 605 electors belong to the third gender. PTI

10.45am: A teacher, who was on election duty at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, died of a heart attack on Thursday. The deceased, Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, was deputed as the polling officer at Kamta booth (no.186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway, the official from the local administration said. Kureti complained of chest pain around 6 am and fell unconscious at the polling station. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said. The body was sent for postmortem, he said. PTI

10.38am: EC's flying squad seizes 1,381 kg gold

A flying squad team stopped a van carrying 1,381kg of gold at Veppampattu check post at Thiruvallur, near Chennai.

After the four men inside the vehicle couldn't provide adequate documents, and claimed the gold was on its way to Thirupathi Devasthaanam, the officials sieze gold. Further probe is on.

10.37am: A poll official who was on duty at polling booth number 186 in Kanker of Chhattisgarh has reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

10.30am: The voting process has been halted at upper Bagdogra's 25/47 booth under Darjeeling constituency after a black tape was found on the BJP symbol in an EVM.

10.20am: "When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay," says Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion. #VoteNyayVoteCongress pic.twitter.com/VvEZPPX5b8 - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2019

10.10am: Voter turnout in Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Chhatisgarh.

Polling underway for 95 Parliamentary Constituencies spread across 11 States n Puducherry UT in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 Voter turnout at 9 AM#IndiaElections2019 #GeneralElections2019 #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/Pv06zKH2Ah - PIB India (@PIB_India) April 18, 2019

9.56am: "Today is the second phase of polling and BJP and PM Modi seem to be very nervous," says BSP supremo Mayawati.

9.53am: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes.

Jammu & Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RWTHAmAEwE - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

9.52am: Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates: As per EC, total voter turnout in UP has reached 10.76 per cent.

9.40am: State wise voting percentage: Polling percentage recorded in Assam (5 seats)-9.51 per cent,J&K (2 seats)-0.99 per cent,Karnataka (14 seats)1.14 per cent, Maha(10)-0.85 per cent,Manipur(1)-1.78 per cent, Odisha(5)-2.15 per cent, TN(38)-0.81 per cent, Tripura(1)-0.00 per cent, UP(8)-3.99 per cent, WB(3)-0.55 per cent, Chhattisgarh(3)-7.75 per cent and Puducherry -1.62 per cent,till 9am.

9.30am: Some interesting nuggets of phase 2 of the Lok Sabha 2019 election.

95 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and one UT to go to polls.

Nearly 15.80 crore voters to decide fate of 1,629 candidates.

More than 1.81lakh polling booths set up for the purpose.

Tamil Nadu, where all the seats, except one, is going for polls, 67,664 polling booths have been set up. The state has the most number of booths in poll going states Thursday.

With 970, Puducherry has the least number of polling booths in this phase.

Election in Vellore constituency of Tamil Nadu was cancelled by EC as it felt excessive use of money power has vitiated the poll process.

No fresh date has been announced as yet.

Fearing law and order issues, election to Tripura (East) has been postponed to April 23.

Out of the total electors, 8,02,60,815 are men, 7,76,62,567 women and 11,136 are transgenders. EC identifies them as 'others'. (PTI)

9.25am: Here's what you need to do before you step out to cast vote.

9.23am: Over 2,000 people from Venkatapuram and Nachiampayalam villages of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu have reportedly boycotted election.

9.20am: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/Q01FDttDRc - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

9.17am: Puducherry polls: Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam together constitute the lone Lok Sabha seat and have a total strength of 9,73,410 voters. The main battle for the parliamentary seat from the Union Territory is between the ruling Congress's candidate V Vaithilingam, a former assembly speaker, and opposition AINRC nominee K Narayanasamy. (PTI)

9.16am: Tamil Nadu polls: State has a total of 67,720 polling stations and 7,780 booths have been categorised as critical and vulnerable where more Central Armed Police Forces personnel, and micro observers were deployed. (PTI)

9.15am: Voting underway in Purnea constituency, Bihar.

9.12am: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan exercise their franchise in Chennai.

9.11am: Your vote is not only your right, it is your power: Congress.

Your vote is not only your right, it is your power. Use your power for change & vote for the party that represents unity, justice & equality. #VoteNyayVoteCongress pic.twitter.com/1EUhZHHIvg - Congress (@INCIndia) April 18, 2019

9.10am: The process resumes at booth numbers 261 and 263 of the Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency after some delay due to EVM malfunction.

9.07am: Voting yet to begin in booth number 46 of Gantholi village of Goverdhan block.

Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/FxM95M7VLi - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

9.03am: Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj, stands in queues to cast vote.

Bengaluru: Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/y93wPMKpxC - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

8.53am: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy casts vote in Bussy street PWD complex polling booth in Puducherry.

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy casts vote in Bussy street PWD complex polling booth in Puducherry.#PollsWithAIR | #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9ujBs8C27q - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 18, 2019

8.38am: Lieutenant Governor Dr Kiran Bedi stands in queue to cast her vote.

8.36am: Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates: Polling process has been delayed at booth number 201 in Agra and booth number 148 in Mathura due to faulty EVM, reports Firstpost.

8.30am: Poll percentage in Bihar till 8AM.

8.28am: Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates: Several reports of EVM malfunctioning are coming in from at least seven polling booths in Kanyakumari, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

8.19am: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy casts his vote.

8.18am: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi stands in queue to cast her vote.





8.16am: BJP President Amit Shah to address rallies at Raigarh and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Jalna in Maharashtra. "I appeal to all the voters in phase two, especially the young, that you must vote to keep this momentum going. In your one vote lies country's pride and progress," says the BJP chief.

8.12am: Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla casts her vote at TG Higher Secondary School polling station in Imphal this morning.

8.10am: Several reports of EVM malfunctioning and late polling have been coming from Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

8.00am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency to cast her vote.

7.53am: Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur.

7.47am: Polling yet to begin at booth number 29/134 of Islampur Hindi FP School in Uttar Dinajpur, Raiganj Parliamentary constituency of West Bengal, as the EVM at the booth is not functioning. (ANI)

7.44am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold rallies in three states today.

Amreli, Gujarat (10.30am)

Bagalkot, Karnataka (2.45pm)

Chikode, Karnataka (4.40pm)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (8.15pm)

7.40am: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, after casting his vote in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, says: "People of Tamil Nadu want a change of government in the Centre and state that is why there is support coming for us."

Tamil Nadu: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan casts their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2C5hLVUsPb - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

7.38am: Today is also the last date for filing nomination papers for Phase V polling, to be held on May 5 in 51 Parliamentary constituencies spread across 7 states.

7.36am: Here's an overall look at all the action on the ground today.

7.30am: Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar, Assam.

7.19am: What to do if you don't have a Voter ID card? Log on to the NSVP Electoral Search page and click on search by details. Put in your details, such as name, gender, age, assembly constituency etc. Based on your details, a result will pop up, which means that your name is in the voter's list. In case, there is no pop-up, it means your name is probably missing from the voter's list.

7.16am: Voting has began across 95 Parliamentary constituencies in India. Here are the latest visuals from polling station number 38 & 39 in Bhagalpur parliamentary constituency.