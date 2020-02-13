'Looking forward to visiting New Delhi, Ahmedabad,' says Melania Trump

Trump India visit: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, took to Twitter to state that she and US President Donald Trump were really excited to visit India. The visit of US President Trump and First Lady is scheduled from February 24-25. PM Modi will host President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India. https://t.co/49LzQPiVLf - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2020

PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to say that India will extend a warm and memorable welcome to the 'esteemed guests'.

Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

In another tweet, the PM said, "India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world."

President Trump told the American press that he was looking forward to his first visit to India since his tenure as President began and also hinted that two countries could possibly sign a trade deal. On February 24, an event on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' will be organised in Gujarat. The mega event will be addressed by President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump. The event 'Kemcho Trump' is likely to be similar to the 'Howdy Modi' event that was held in Texas last year.

The 'Kemcho Trump' event will be organised in Ahmedabad's newly contructed Sardar Patel Stadium that has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh. The US President will also inaugurate the stadium. Before this event, the POTUS along with Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. A 10-km long roadshow has also been planned from Ahmedabad airport to Sabarmati Ashram.

