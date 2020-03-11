Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress party on Tuesday, has finally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. After months of speculations, Scindia parted ways with the grand old party following infighting over various issues with the Kamal Nath-led government. To add to the woes of the Congress party, Scindia will likely take around 22 MLAs with him, who also will join the saffron party. With one of the most important leaders of the Congress party coming to the BJP fold, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led party in Madhya Pradesh looks all set to form the government in the state.

3.010 PM: Scindia says he can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). "Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be," he adds.

3.05 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia: There have been 2 life changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier.

3.00 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia has started speaking the press conference. Thanks BJP chief JP Nadda.