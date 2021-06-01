Maharashtra COVID-19 Lockdown: Restrictions in these districts relaxed from today; check full list

Maharashtra government has announced some relaxations depending on COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

As per the latest guidelines issued under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's 'Break the Chain' initiative, municipal corporations or states that have less than 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate and where less than 40 per cent oxygen beds are occupied, establishments or shops involved in providing essential commodities shall remain from 7 am to 2 pm.

In districts where COVID-19 positivity rate is over 20 per cent and more than 75 per cent oxygen beds are occupied, border points will be closed and no person will be allowed to enter or exit in such areas. Only exceptions will be death in a family, medical reason and emergency services or services related to such situations.

Municipal corporations like Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai, Virar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, and Aurangabad will be treated as administrative units since they have a population of more than 10 lakh, as per the 2011 census.

Eased COVID restrictions in Mumbai

Lockdown restrictions to remain in effect from 7 am on June 1 to 7 am on June 15 but relaxations will be granted based on the COVID-19 situation.

Both essential and non-essential e-commerce deliveries will be permitted before 3 pm.

Only essential services like medical, other emergency and food deliveries shall be allowed post 3 pm.

All other government offices except those involved in COVID-related works shall operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Agricultural shops shall be allowed to operate till 2 pm.

Eased Pune lockdown restrictions

Standalone shops dealing in non-essential items and liquor shops are allowed to stay open on weekdays from 7 am to 2 pm.

Shops selling essential commodities are allowed to stay open on all days from 7 am to 2 pm.

Punekars will not be allowed to move out after 3 pm except for medical reasons.

Shops in malls will not be allowed to open while e-commerce sites can deliver both essential as well as non-essential products.

Eateries will continue to provide a food delivery facility

Eased COVID restrictions in Nashik

Standalone shops, barring those in malls will be allowed to remain open between 7 am-2 pm

Vegetables and fruits can be sold along roads till noon after complying with COVID-19 norms

People will not be allowed to move around between 3 pm-6 am without any valid reasons

Home delivery from restaurants, liquor vends, and hotels shall be allowed between 7 am-12 pm and 5 pm-7 pm

Shops except those dealing in essential commodities will be closed on weekends

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and industrial establishments will be allowed to function

Government offices will have to work with 25 per cent attendance and the rest from home

Banks and post offices shall remain open for regular work from Monday to Friday between 9 am-2 pm

Educational institutions, gymnasiums, theatre, swimming pools, etc will remain closed

Besides this, COVID-related restrictions have also been eased in 10 districts of Vidarbha and in districts of Marathwada. Akola and Chandrapur districts, however, have not got this relief as they continue to report a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

