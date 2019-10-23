Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019: Watch live coverage on BusinessToday.In, India Today, Aaj Tak

The results of Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections held on October 21 will be declared on Thursday (October 24). The states witnessed a slump in the voter turnout this time as compared to 2014. The estimated voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.26% as compared to 63.08% in 2014. Haryana saw a provisional participation of 68.47% as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The overall estimated voter turnout in both the states was 62.49%.

The BJP appears set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Maharashtra, where it is in alliance with the Shiv Sena, and Haryana, as exit polls forecast a facile victory for the party in the two states and rout for its rivals led by the Congress.

Exit polls -- broadcast soon after the polling ended -- varied widely in their projection of seats for the rival alliances but an emphatic victory with more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana was their common theme.

The India Today-Axis exit poll projected 166-194 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and 72-90 for the Congress-NCP alliance.

In 2014, the BJP and the Sena had won 122 seats and 63 seats, respectively, followed by 42 and 41 seats by the Congress and the NCP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

All four parties had contested independently in the previous Assembly polls. In Haryana, the BJP had won 47 followed by INLD's 19 and 15 of the Congress.

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 - Time: The counting of votes will start around 8 am on Thursday (October 24) and the final result is expected to be announced by 5 pm in the evening. The Election Commission will declare the results. The leads predicting which party would win the Assembly elections will come by the afternoon. The final counting of votes will be concluded by the evening.

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 - Where to Watch: You can catch the live coverage of Maharashtra, Haryana election results 2019 on BusinessToday.In, India Today TV and Aaj Tak TV. The news broadcast will begin on India Today TV at 6 am in the morning. You can also read all the latest updates on Maharashtra, Haryana Election 2019 results at BusinessToday.In.

Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

Political parties in fray in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019:

This time, the main parties in the fray are the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Vidhan Sabha election in Maharashtra is a battle of two alliances -- the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other. Several smaller parties have allied themselves with either of these two groups.

For instance, Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance), the ruling combine, also includes Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana. Similarly, the Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, People's Republican Party and the Samajwadi Party are with Congress-NCP in the Maha-Aghadi camp.