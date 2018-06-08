Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: 89.41% pass Class 10 exams; here's how to check

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) results were declared today. This year 89.41% students passed the exams. The results will, however, be released online at 1 pm on the official Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website, mahresult.nic.in. The distribution of marksheets will be announced in 2 days. Reportedly, 16,28,613 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC 2018 exams that were conducted from March 1 to 24. Out of that, 15,05,435 students cleared the exams taking the pass percentage to 89.41%, a 0.67% increase from last year's 88.74%. Many regions registered a pass percentage of more than 90% including Konkan region with 96%, Kolhapur taking up the second spot with 93.88%, Pune with 92.08% and Mumbai with 90.41%. More than four thousand schools achieved a pass percentage of 100%. While that is reason to celebrate, it must be noted that there are also a total of 33 schools that registered zero pass percentage. Three schools from Pune, 4 from Nagpur, 9 from Aurangabad, 5 from Mumbai, 2 from Amaravati, 4 from Nasik and 6 from Latur registered nil percentage in the Maharashtra SSC exams 2018.

Out of the candidates who cleared the Maharashtra SSC exams 2018, 125 students received 100% marks, while a total of 63,331 students across the state scored 90% or more and 86,453 students scored 85-90%. Maharashtra SSC exams 2018 re-examination will commence on July 17 for both Class 10 and 12.

Students can check the results in the following way once they are available online:

Go to the official result website mahresult.nic.in

Click on the link for SSC result 2018

Enter your roll number

Download and print your Maharashtra SSC result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their results on other sites including examresults.net/Maharashtra, results.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net.

Maharashtra SSC results 2018 are also available through SMSes. Students can check their results by sending their seat number to 57766 or 58888111.