Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi urges nation to overcome vaccine hesitancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This was the 78th edition of PM Modi's radio show and is streamed live on his official YouTube channel and on PMO. 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast on All India Radio, Doordarshan, AIR News website and Newsonair mobile App. Sunday's address by PM Modi comes after India started the next phase of its mass vaccination drive, the largest in the world, under which the COVID-19 vaccine is being made available free of cost across the states and Union territories (UTs). During the last 'Mann Ki Baat', the Centre was facing a lot of flak from the opposition parties for its mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the daily caseload registered in the month of May hit over 4 lakh-mark.

11.31 am: PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat': Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes hardworking doctors of India.

Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity.



11.27 am: PM Modi highlights water conservation

The prime minister said it can be considered 'service to nation'.

11.26 am: Mann Ki Baat live updates: PM Modi highlights India's record inoculation on June 21, urges people to shun vaccine hesitancy.

11.15 am: PM Modi urges nation to overcome vaccine hesitancy

"I have taken both doses. My Mother is almost hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines".

11.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dispels rumours around vaccination.

11.08 am: Every athlete who is going to Tokyo has worked hard, and will go there to win hearts. It must be our attempt to support our team and not pressurise the teams: PM Modi.

11.04 am: Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi remembered legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away on June 18. He also motivated the youth to take part in international competitions such as the Olympics.

11.00 am: PM Modi begins his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly address.

10.55 am: In his last monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast in May, PM Modi noted that the country was also faced with several natural disasters, including cyclones, landslide and earthquakes, during the pandemic, and said more lives were saved than in the past with the Centre, states and local administration coming together to carry out relief and rescue operations.

10.45 am: In his last monthly address, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of the Modi-led central government, PM Modi highlighted the Centre's achievements, stating that India's resolve to prevail over COVID-19 is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces.

10.40 am: The programme is PM Modi's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.