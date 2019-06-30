Mann Ki Baat 2.0 Live: PM Modi says India stares at water crisis; urges people to start innovative campaigns to save it

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Days after the BJP-led NDA formed a new government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a comeback with his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The Prime Minister talks about social issues through this programme, which can be heard live on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and Narendra Modi mobile app. Sharing that he missed the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme ever since its broadcast was called off in February before the start of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said 'Mann Ki Baat' personified the new India spirit. He added that "when I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India."

Here's are the live updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' show.

11.55 AM: My 3 requests: "Appeal to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. Share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them," says the PM.

11.54 AM: There is no fixed way to conserve water, says the PM.